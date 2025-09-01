Ajith Kumar asks 13-year-old racing prodigy Jaden Immanuel for autograph

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, who became a professional racer in 2025, recently met 13-year-old MotoGP racer Jaden Immanuel from Chennai, who is currently competing in Germany, and requested the young racer's autograph.
The young teen could not contain his excitement at meeting the esteemed star.
“One of the best moments. I presented my race-winning cap to Uncle Ajith, he asked me if it was my race-winning cap and I said yes. He immediately asked me if I can sign it with the date so he could keep it, such a humble and kind gesture from a Superstar of Indian Cinema," he wrote on Instagram.
"Great conversations with him though it was short, but memories made. Let's promote motosports and young talents in the World Motorsports stage." he added.
"Congratulations Jaden in such a young age you provide Age is just a number you made our country proud you're the inspiration to our next generation kids. You got a wishes from our A.K Sir," someone commented.
"Who else does this??? Only Ajith sir, pure humility," said another person.
Ajith also took a few pictures with Jaden at the Nrburgring Circuit in Germany.
Jaden Immanuel is a rising motorsport talent from Tamil Nadu who is currently racing in both the FIM MiniGP 190 and the ADAC Minibike Cup in Germany. He is also receiving advanced training in Spain. The young sport is aiming to represent India in MotoGP someday.
Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar was recently in Italy participating in the GT4 European Series at the Misano World Circuit, where he was involved in a major crash but fortunately walked away without injury.
Even here, he left a mark on commentators and viewers with his gesture after the crash. Instead of retreating, Ajith stayed behind to help marshals clear debris off the track.
The GT4 European Series’ official page even shared a video of the moment, captioning it, “Out of the race with damage, but still happy to help with the clean-up. Full respect, Ajith Kumar.”
Commentators said Ajith is a “fine chap,” since it is not really standard for racers to lend a hand after incidents.