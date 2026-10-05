Actor Mohsin Khan shares dreamy wedding picture with Tamanna

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan announced his engagement with fiancé Tamanna in August through his social media and his fans could not keep calm since then. Only two months after, since yesterday the actor has been teasing his fans with glimpses of what first appeared to be a wedding scene. With multiple congratulations, story shares and even the event planners and venue decorators sharing details, which were shared by Mohsin himself, netizens can now finally end and debate and consider Mohsin married.
The photograph posted by Mohsin shows him in a white tuxedo standing close to Tamanna who was showing her back to the camera. She was wearing a beautiful peachy pink bridal lehenga with heavy embroidery and stonework. On the ground seems to be etched their inititals M & T. The post was captioned ‘The Day MashaAllah’, signifying that the photograph was from their wedding day.
Moreover a venue decoration reel posted by their event managers clearly shows the welcome banner which reads, ‘Welcome to the wedding of Mohsin & Tamanna 10.3.26.’ The video also shows the beautiful and dreamy floral decorations at the venue comprising blue, white, pink, and maroons under luxury chandeliers, thick brown carpets and overall pastel look. An interesting point in the video is the dateline where the month comes first while the day later, which is mostly true of American datelines. This had led the audience to speculate if the wedding ceremony took place in the US. In fact, some media reports also suggest the same. But so far there has been no confirmation from Mohsin or Tamanna about the venue.
This August, Mohsin posted on social media with Tamanna and introduced her as his partner. According to his post, The first time we looked at each other, the first time I held your hand to the first time you sand “ Hum to bhai jaise hai waise rahenge” I knew something within me settled. I had found me person.” And their relationship has now finally culminated into marriage. While one knows that Tamanna is not from the entertainment industry, her identity and their relationship has been kept largely under wraps except the occasional engagement and wedding photographs.
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