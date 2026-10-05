Actor Mohsin Khan shares dreamy wedding picture with Tamanna

This August, Mohsin posted on social media with Tamanna and introduced her as his partner. According to his post, The first time we looked at each other, the first time I held your hand to the first time you sand “ Hum to bhai jaise hai waise rahenge” I knew something within me settled. I had found me person.” And their relationship has now finally culminated into marriage. While one knows that Tamanna is not from the entertainment industry, her identity and their relationship has been kept largely under wraps except the occasional engagement and wedding photographs.

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