Avinash Mishra opens the doors to his first Mumbai home after historic Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory

After conquering his fears on television, actor Avinash Mishra is celebrating a monumental personal victory back home in Mumbai. Fresh off his triumphant win on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, the television star has offered fans an exclusive look inside his newly purchased Mumbai residence—a milestone he achieved after a decade of relentless hard work in the entertainment industry.
Avinash secured the Khatron Ke Khiladi trophy by completing the final stunt faster than co-finalists Rithvik Dhanjani and Orhan ‘Orry’ Awatramani. His winning package included a substantial Rs 20 lakh cash prize, a Maruti Suzuki Swift, a bike, and an all-expenses-paid trip to Europe. “In my 10-year career, I never won any trophy or award,” Avinash revealed emotionally during the finale. “This is my first, and I don't think there could have been a better start.”
The victory perfectly complemented another major life event: purchasing his first home. Taking to Instagram, Avinash reflected on his journey: “10 saal lage... and now I can proudly say - we made it. Jab naya naya Mumbai aaya tha, tab sirf sawaal hi sawaal the... Kaise hoga? Kya hoga?”
During a virtual house tour, Avinash showcased interiors heavily inspired by Pinterest, highlighting warm mood lighting, thoughtfully placed candles, and a stunning cityscape view from his living room window that overlooks Malad and Andheri. The functional space includes a dedicated workspace outfitted with DJ equipment—a nod to his early career—and a cozy, low-key kitchen geared towards his fitness routine.
As he looks out over the city lights from his new living room, Avinash’s double victory serves as a powerful reminder of where patience and a fearless mindset can lead.