Avinash Mishra opens the doors to his first Mumbai home after historic Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 victory

The victory perfectly complemented another major life event: purchasing his first home. Taking to Instagram, Avinash reflected on his journey: “10 saal lage... and now I can proudly say - we made it. Jab naya naya Mumbai aaya tha, tab sirf sawaal hi sawaal the... Kaise hoga? Kya hoga?”

During a virtual house tour, Avinash showcased interiors heavily inspired by Pinterest, highlighting warm mood lighting, thoughtfully placed candles, and a stunning cityscape view from his living room window that overlooks Malad and Andheri. The functional space includes a dedicated workspace outfitted with DJ equipment—a nod to his early career—and a cozy, low-key kitchen geared towards his fitness routine.

As he looks out over the city lights from his new living room, Avinash’s double victory serves as a powerful reminder of where patience and a fearless mindset can lead.