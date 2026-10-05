FBI Director Kash Patel announces engagement with country singer Alexis Wilkins

While the couple has been mostly private their romance reportedly began in 2022. It is said that the two met at a mutual friend’s party in Nashville. Initially Alexis did not realise that Kash had already grown fond of her. But a few months after their first meeting, the two went out for a dinner date and that changed the course of their relationship by bringing them closer and making them fall in love. By 2023 the duo were spotted together quite a few times which was enough to join the dots and make the public realise of their relationship. While Alexis confirmed the same in 2025 during an interview, she was careful to mention that their relationship dated back to almost three years from then.

The two have also supported each other’s careers with quite subtlety in public. When Kash Patel was sworn in as the ninth FBI director in 2025, Alexis was seen to be beside him the whole time. Further, she has also written songs keeping him as her inspiration. On the other hand, Kash has described her as his life partner in several public appearances and interviews.

While Kash has always mentioned that marriage is on the horizon, the duo have never confirmed the same or given any possible date. The news of the engagement definitely brings the two closer and one step further in their relationship but about marriage the two have not yet spoken publicly. However, with the engagement done, marriage cannot be far behind.