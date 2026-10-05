Ranveer Singh reveals how his sister’s DDLJ poster manifestation launched his YRF dream

Did you know that actor Ranveer Singh’s sister once photoshopped him onto Yash Raj Films posters and manifested his Bollywood debut.

Ranveer Singh sister DDLJ poster manifestation for YRF debut

The Dhurandhar actor shared the incident as he appeared on the Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Ranveer recalled that for his 23rd birthday, his sister had morphed his face on the poster of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, replacing Shah Rukh Khan’s face.

He shared during the show, "For my 23rd birthday, instead of candles on my cake, my sister had made these small pictures and she had morphed onto posters of Yash Raj Films, Shah rukh sir's face was removed and my face was put on a poster of 'Dil Waale Dhulaniya Le Jaaynege' and 'Dhoom' and you know she I think had read this book called The Secret and the power of positive thinking and I took those pictures off the cake and I pin them up in my room and low and behold it came true so kudos to my sister."