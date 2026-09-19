Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second daughter

Bollywood has some happy news tonight. Bollywood IT couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents for the second time. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed a baby girl.
Deepika shared the news on Instagram this evening with a simple image of a tiny footprint and the words “Welcome Baby Girl 19| 9| 26" There was no long caption and no further details, which suits the couple, who have kept their family life private. The announcement came a day after the couple were seen at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, where they reportedly went to seek blessings. Fans read the visit as a sign that the big day was close.
The couple announced the pregnancy in April, with a picture of their elder daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test. The post carried only evil-eye emojis. Since then they have kept things low-key, with occasional public sightings, including a visit to their new Mumbai home in June.
Earlier this month, on September 8, Dua turned two. The couple marked the day with a set of monochrome family photographs in which Deepika's baby bump was clearly visible. Ranveer's caption said their hearts were getting bigger. He wrote, “Baby Dua and our hearts are getting bigger! Thank you for your blessings! 🧿🙏🏽 @deepikapadukone”
Dua Padukone Singh was born on September 8, 2024, and is now a big sister just days after her second birthday. Deepika and Ranveer, who married in a private ceremony in Italy in November 2018, have often spoken about wanting a family.
On the work front, Deepika is set to appear opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand's King, scheduled for release on December 24, 2026. She also has Atlee's Raaka, alongside Allu Arjun, in development.
Congratulations poured in on social media within minutes of the announcement.
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