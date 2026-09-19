Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome their second daughter

Bollywood has some happy news tonight. Bollywood IT couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh became parents for the second time. Deepika and Ranveer welcomed a baby girl.

It’s a baby girl! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcome second child

Deepika shared the news on Instagram this evening with a simple image of a tiny footprint and the words “Welcome Baby Girl 19| 9| 26" There was no long caption and no further details, which suits the couple, who have kept their family life private. The announcement came a day after the couple were seen at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple, where they reportedly went to seek blessings. Fans read the visit as a sign that the big day was close.