Ranveer Singh relocates Pralay shoot to Mumbai to support pregnant wife Deepika Padukone

Actor Ranveer Singh is making significant changes to his upcoming project to ensure he is right by his family's side. The actor’s highly anticipated zombie thriller Pralay, which was originally slated to shoot extensively in Australia, is now moving its production to Mumbai. This major logistical shift is largely driven by Ranveer wanting to stay close to his wife Deepika Padukone as the couple prepares to welcome their second child.
An insider close to the development revealed that the 41-year-old star is prioritising family during this special phase. “Ranveer wants to be around Deepika as they embrace parenthood for the second time. He doesn’t want to be away and hence the production is making arrangements to shift the schedule here in the city,” the source shared.
However, the decision is not entirely personal. The production team reportedly faced challenges securing the necessary filming permissions at various Australian locations. Balancing these logistical hurdles with the actor’s desire to remain in India made Mumbai the most practical choice for everyone involved.
Directed by Jai Mehta and produced by his father Hansal Mehta, Pralay is shaping up to be a visual spectacle. Mounted on a massive budget of around Rs 300 crore, the VFX-heavy thriller centres on a married couple fighting for survival in a dystopian Mumbai. This exciting venture marks a major milestone as Ranveer makes his first foray into the zombie survival genre.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their daughter Dua in September 2024 and joyfully announced their second pregnancy earlier this year. As Pralay continues its rigorous pre-production in Mumbai, fans can look forward to seeing how Jai brings this dystopian vision to life without compromising on the film’s ambitious scale. By relocating the shoot, the production ensures seamless progress while giving its leading man the precious time he needs at home.