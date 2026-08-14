Ranveer Singh relocates Pralay shoot to Mumbai to support pregnant wife Deepika Padukone

Actor Ranveer Singh is making significant changes to his upcoming project to ensure he is right by his family's side. The actor’s highly anticipated zombie thriller Pralay, which was originally slated to shoot extensively in Australia, is now moving its production to Mumbai. This major logistical shift is largely driven by Ranveer wanting to stay close to his wife Deepika Padukone as the couple prepares to welcome their second child.

Ranveer Singh moves Pralay shoot to Mumbai for Deepika

An insider close to the development revealed that the 41-year-old star is prioritising family during this special phase. “Ranveer wants to be around Deepika as they embrace parenthood for the second time. He doesn’t want to be away and hence the production is making arrangements to shift the schedule here in the city,” the source shared.