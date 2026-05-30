Ranveer Singh’s attempts to reconcile with Farhan Akhtar fail as Salman Khan steps in to mediate

The highly publicised fallout between Ranveer Singh and the makers of Don 3 continues to escalate despite reconciliation attempts. After his exit, Ranveer reportedly contacted filmmakers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani in an effort to mend their ties. As per reports, he offered to work together in a film that could be directed either by Farhan or his sister Zoya. However, the sources close to the matter claim that their proposals were immediately turned down by the filmmakers, as both have ruled out any future collaborations with the actor.

Behind the scenes of the Don 3 dispute and Salman Khan’s mediation efforts

As mentioned before, it all started with a difference in creative opinion. While Ranveer demanded that the actor be portrayed with more sinister overtones, Farhan was insistent on keeping things consistent with the franchise. As a result of nearly two years delay, the actor had to walk out, leading to one of the biggest controversies in the industry at present. Earlier, it was reported that Ranveer’s team had offered a settlement worth ₹35 crore, including an upfront payment of ₹10 crore, along with a ₹25 crore discount on a later project. But both Farhan and Ritesh rejected this and demanded a compensation of ₹45 crore.