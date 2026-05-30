For The Love of Art: A dinner where food, cocktails and art come together

Food and art don't often share the same stage. But when they do, the experience can be something truly special. That's exactly what For The Love of Art, the themed dinner at 4Note, brings to Hyderabad.

Created by Chef Daniele Benedetti and cocktail artist Priyanko Sarkar, the experience takes inspiration from classic Italian artists and artworks.

Each dish is paired with a cocktail that reflects the mood, colours and character of the course, making the meal feel like a journey through an art gallery.

The evening begins with a simple yet elegant Amuse bouche featuring crystal bread, eggplant and parmigiana. It is paired with Enrico's giosta, a cocktail made with Campari, dry red wine and honey syrup. The drink strikes a pleasant balance between bitter and sweet, setting the tone for the courses ahead.