For The Love of Art: A dinner where food, cocktails and art come together

Food and art don't often share the same stage. But when they do, the experience can be something truly special. That's exactly what For The Love of Art, the themed dinner at 4Note, brings to Hyderabad.
Created by Chef Daniele Benedetti and cocktail artist Priyanko Sarkar, the experience takes inspiration from classic Italian artists and artworks.
The evening begins with a simple yet elegant Amuse bouche featuring crystal bread, eggplant and parmigiana. It is paired with Enrico's giosta, a cocktail made with Campari, dry red wine and honey syrup. The drink strikes a pleasant balance between bitter and sweet, setting the tone for the courses ahead.
The first course, Botticelli, offers diners a choice between asparagus with squid, prawn and tomato pearl, or a vegetarian butternut pumpkin cannelloni with ricotta, walnut and wild mushroom sauce. Both dishes are light and well-balanced, with the seafood version highlighting fresh flavours and the vegetarian option bringing warmth and richness.
The pairing, Primavera, combines tequila, lime juice, agave syrup, extra virgin olive oil and a sea salt rim. The cocktail is refreshing, with the olive oil adding a smooth texture that complements the dish beautifully.
The next course, Caravaggio, brings deeper and bolder flavours. The non-vegetarian version features mushroom tagliatelle with duck ragout and apple cooked in red wine and cinnamon. Rich and comforting, it is easily one of the standout dishes of the evening. The vegetarian alternative, made with polenta steak, cauliflower mousse, gorgonzola, beetroot sauce and raspberry, delivers an equally satisfying combination of sweet, savoury and tangy notes.
Paired with it is Chiaroscuro, a cocktail made using gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, orange juice and activated charcoal. Inspired by the dramatic light-and-shadow technique used by Caravaggio, the drink is visually striking and pleasantly bittersweet.
For the main course, Michelangelo presents either a chicken breast roulade with spinach, tomato gel, crispy skin and smoked potato foam, or a vegetarian potato millefeuille served with black garlic sauce, broccoli and spiced tomato bouillon. Both versions showcase careful technique while remaining approachable and comforting. The smoked potato elements add depth without overpowering the dish.
The accompanying cocktail, Colosseum, blends gin, Aperol, kokum juice, angostura bitters, orange bitters and ginger beer. Light, refreshing and slightly tangy, it cuts through the richness of the main course with ease.
Dessert, called Leonardo, features beetroot and raspberry bavarois, orange gel, chocolate chip and carrot ice cream. The combination may sound unusual, but it works surprisingly well, offering a balance of sweetness, freshness and earthy flavours.
To finish, guests are served Mona Lisa Smile, a cocktail made with limoncello, sweet vermouth, Campari and Italian lemon juice. Bright, citrusy and smooth, it is the perfect ending to the meal.
For those looking for something beyond a regular dinner, this collaboration offers an enjoyable blend of food, cocktails and creativity—one that leaves a lasting impression long after the final course is served.
At Rs 3,000 (AL).
30th May, 7 pm towards.
At Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.