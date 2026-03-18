Authentic Italian flavours delight Hyderabad at 4Note with chef Daniele Benedetti

The best of every cuisine comes from where it originated, where it is understood and lived with every day. With the world now being a global village, we constantly seek authentic food experiences even while being miles away from their roots. 4Note brings exactly this to the city, with Italian chef Daniele Benedetti curating a menu of classic Italian flavours.
We started with the Burrata con pomodori, fragole piccanti e cioccolato – basically burrata cheese with heirloom tomatoes, strawberries and dark chocolate. The fresh, creamy burrata meets the sweetness of tomatoes and the jammy strawberry, creating a combination that dances across every flavour note. It’s the dark chocolate that is playful, and surprisingly harmonious.
Can any course truly begin without a soup that comforts you? The Zuppa di funghi, con porcini, mousse di mozzarella e spugnole fritte does exactly that. A velvety mushroom soup that feels like a hug, it comes finished with a light mozzarella foam that melts into the broth. It’s richer and more satisfying than it even sounds.
Next came the Gnocchi tricolore con pesto di zucchini alla scapece, peperoni marinati e spugnole arrostite. The classic potato pasta, coloured naturally with spinach and tomatoes, had a pleasant bite to it. The dish was bright and tangy, with zucchini pesto and marinated bell peppers adding both body and balance to the sauce.
From the mains, we tried the Polenta grigliata, ragout di funghi tartufo e formaggi. Grilled polenta, a soft cake of boiled cornmeal, was paired with a creamy mushroom ragout infused with truffle and cheese. The result was a hearty, deeply comforting plate that felt rustic and indulgent at the same time.
The Pizza alla contadina con carciofi, funghi, asparagi e pomodori secchi marinati followed — a Roman-style pizza where every ingredient, from the artichoke to the tomatoes tasted fresh and distinct. Unlike the heavier pizzas commonly found across the city, this one was light, crisp, and almost guilt-free, yet absolutely delightful.
Dessert was the classic Pannacotta, con mango e salsa alla vanigilia. Not overly sweet and not overly fruity, the vanilla and fruits struck a balance that felt carefully considered. When something so simple tastes this good, you know the hands behind it are nothing short of magic.
Meal for two: Rs 3,000++
7 am – 11pm.
At Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli, Gachibowli.
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