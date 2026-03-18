Authentic Italian flavours delight Hyderabad at 4Note with chef Daniele Benedetti

Can any course truly begin without a soup that comforts you? The Zuppa di funghi, con porcini, mousse di mozzarella e spugnole fritte does exactly that. A velvety mushroom soup that feels like a hug, it comes finished with a light mozzarella foam that melts into the broth. It’s richer and more satisfying than it even sounds.

Next came the Gnocchi tricolore con pesto di zucchini alla scapece, peperoni marinati e spugnole arrostite. The classic potato pasta, coloured naturally with spinach and tomatoes, had a pleasant bite to it. The dish was bright and tangy, with zucchini pesto and marinated bell peppers adding both body and balance to the sauce.

From the mains, we tried the Polenta grigliata, ragout di funghi tartufo e formaggi. Grilled polenta, a soft cake of boiled cornmeal, was paired with a creamy mushroom ragout infused with truffle and cheese. The result was a hearty, deeply comforting plate that felt rustic and indulgent at the same time.