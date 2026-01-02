Desi food, reimagined with intent at this new spot in Hyderabad

Kokapet’s culinary address worth bookmarking. With serene wallpapers representing sunsets and cosy interiors, Ambrouzia — Moder n Indian Kitchen steps in with a confident vision — Indian food that feels rooted yet refreshed, reimagined into perfect indulg ence. T he experience begins gently, setting the tone as we took a seat next to their huge windows, overlooking the city.

Ambrouzia: A Modern Indian Kitchen Redefining Flavours in Kokapet

We started with the Makai & tofu shorba, a comforting bowl that leans into subtlety rather than spice overload. A bowl of creamy goodness, the fresh corn and tofu together looked like edible gold . It felt clean and soothing. The kind of soup that eases you into the meal — warm, balanced and perfect for this cold season.

The appetiser course has everything ranging from creative veggie delights to seafood, mutton and chicken.We started with the Reshmi chicken kebab which arrived soft, juicy and almost buttery. Marinated with cream, cashew paste, egg white and mild spices, the kebab came with a beautiful cloud of whisked egg on top. The pieces of succulent chicken are grilled to a melt-in-your-mouth finish. Every bite feels gentle, luxurious and utterly comforting.

The next was the Murgh angaara style, anchoring the meal with boldness. Smoky, fire grilled chicken coated in robust Indian spices and finished with a lot of smoke from the burning coal they bring along. True angaarey. The dish delivered depth, heat and that unmistakable tandoor aroma. It’s hearty, flavour packed and extremely satisfying.

From the vegetarian option of starters, we couldn’t resist the Thecha paneer tikka. Chunky cubes of creamy paneer coated in their in-house Maharashtrian green chilli and coriander pickle. The plate came along with grilled onions and capsicums, adding even more flavour and texture to the tikka. Though not burn in your mouth spicy, the dish definitely was a flavour bomb.

As we moved on from the appetisers to the main course, we had to try one of the most intriguing dishes on the menu, the Custom pattern eggplant lasagna. Layered roasted baigan meets a sesame and coconut mash that plays sweet and tangy notes with equal beauty.

Topped with melted cheese, this was fusion food at its finest. The baigan was supported by a rich gravy base, bringing everything together. It’s playful yet composed — a dish that feels intentional, not experimental just for the sake of it. The Ambrouzia murgh followed — tandoori pulled chicken spiced with classic methi leaves and tomato gravy. There were hints of cheese in this spicy dish, adding perfect balance and indulgence.

Paired with the mains, the Garlic naan and buttery Laccha paratha deserve their own mention — soft, well layered, and perfect for scooping up every last bite.

At Ambrouzia, modern Indian cooking isn’t about reinventing the wheel — it’s all about refining it with thoughtful flavours and balanced plates.

₹1,000 onwards for two.

At Kokapet.

Email: isha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @indulgexpress