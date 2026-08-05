Jimmy Shergill joins Deepika Padukone’s Bollywood work-hour debate, but shifts focus to technicians and crew members

The conversation around fixed working hours in the film industry has picked up steam over the last year, largely driven by Deepika Padukone's push for an eight-hour shift. Now, actor Jimmy Shergill has added a different dimension to the debate — shifting the spotlight from actors to the technicians and crew members who work behind the camera.

In a recent interview, Jimmy said it's the on-ground workers, not the stars, whose working conditions worry him the most.

Jimmy Shergill says the work-hour debate must include technicians

Jimmy broke down just how long a technician's day can stretch. While actors typically clock 12 to 15 hours from call time to pack-up, he explained, crew members often end up on set far longer once prep and wrap-up hours are added in — followed by a commute home and back that eats into whatever rest time remains. As Jimmy put it, "My fight is for the workers."