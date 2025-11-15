Deepika Padukone slams Bollywood work culture again, months after exiting Spirit and Kalki 2898 AD

In the latest interview, Deepika Padukone brought up the issue of a fixed shift for working mothers in Bollywood. "We’ve normalised overworking. We mistake burnout for commitment," she said, adding that eight hours of work a day is enough for the human body and mind. She also said that it is only possible to give one's best, when they are healthy, and bringing an already burnt-out person back into the system is of no help.

She went on saying how in their office, they work eight hours a day, five days a week, and have both maternity and paternity policies. "We should normalise bringing children to work," she added.

Following her exit from the Kalki sequel in September, Deepika Padukone has opened up about the issue several times. She had even shared that several male actors in the industry have always enjoyed 8-hour work shifts, but when a female actor demands the same, they become controversial.

In the interview, Deepika also mentioned how she has so much more respect for her mother now, that she is a mom herself. She mentioned however you may plan to balance your career and motherhood and try to navigate, it is very different when reality strikes, mentioning that she strongly feels new mothers needs proper support when they plan to return o their workplaces.

Deepika will next be seen in Atlee’s AA22 x A6, and is also working with Shahrukh Khan on King.