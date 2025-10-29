Deepika Padukone's name seeingly removed from Kalki 2898 AD OTT end credits after fallout

Fans have been criticising the makers of the film for being "petty" towards the actor who had significantly contributed to the film. Notably, while Deepika Padukone's name was seen to be erased in the morning, it was added back later, possibly after criticism.

Kalki 2898 AD also starred three famous actors as the leads, all of whom appeared on the poster: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. While the other names were there in the screenshots of the end credits shared by fans, Deepika Padukone, who played SUM-80, a vulnerable pregnant woman, seemed to be missing.

This seeming erasure comes after Vyajaynthi Movies, producer of Kalki 2898 AD had announced in September that Deepika Padukone would not appear in the film's sequel. While no specific reason was provided at the moment, it was reported that the actor and the production house had to part ways due to Deepika Padukone's demands which the makers felt were not valid and even unprofessional.

Deepika Padukone has since advocated for 8-hour work shifts for actors, especially now that she is a new mother.

Although Deepika Padukone won't be seen in the Kalki sequel, she is currently working alongside Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film, King and will also be seen opposite Allu Arjun in Atlee's next project.