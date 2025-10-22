Deepika-Ranveer reveal Sabyasachi-clad baby Dua for Diwali; Alia Bhatt reacts

Bollywood’s most photogenic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just turned Diwali into a designer-driven family debut. Deepika and Ranveer finally introduced the internet to their daughter, Dua, literally wrapped in red Sabyasachi silk.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Dua turned Diwali into a perfectly styled, Sabyasachi-wrapped debut

Deepika and Dua twinned in matching red silk sets embroidered with gold zari — the kind of red that makes you rethink your entire festive wardrobe. Ranveer, ever the drama king, kept it contained by his standards in cream and gold, like a restrained royal who’s been told to keep the volume at “respectable son-in-law.” Caption? A minimal “✨ दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ✨.” When your face does the talking, who needs words?