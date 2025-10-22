Deepika-Ranveer reveal Sabyasachi-clad baby Dua for Diwali; Alia Bhatt reacts

Bollywood’s most photogenic couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh just turned Diwali into a designer-driven family debut. Deepika and Ranveer finally introduced the internet to their daughter, Dua, literally wrapped in red Sabyasachi silk.
Deepika and Dua twinned in matching red silk sets embroidered with gold zari — the kind of red that makes you rethink your entire festive wardrobe. Ranveer, ever the drama king, kept it contained by his standards in cream and gold, like a restrained royal who’s been told to keep the volume at “respectable son-in-law.” Caption? A minimal “✨ दीपावली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ ✨.” When your face does the talking, who needs words?
Within minutes, the post was basically a digital aarti — Ananya Pandey, Shreya Ghosal, Preity Zinta, and half of Bollywood lighting up the comments section. Shreya said, “God bless 🧿Baby Dua is a perfect mix of mumma and papa😍Happy Diwali to the beautiful family.” Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and many more showed love by reacting with the heart button.
Usually celebrity baby debuts are choreographed like film promotions these days. But Deepika and Ranveer played this one smart. Let’s not pretend this wasn’t calculated, it was and beautifully so. The first official photo of Dua Padukone Singh, dropped on their terms, in their clothes, under their light. Not a glossy magazine spread, not a paparazzi leak. Just a hand-curated image of privilege done right.
But the real applause goes to Sabyasachi, who has now officially graduated from wedding designer to cultural archivist of Indian domestic bliss. If there’s a single designer who’s made festive nostalgia aspirational again, it’s him. Every red thread screamed: “heritage, but make it Instagram-friendly.” The fabrics, the tones, the controlled symmetry — all pure Sabyasachi theology.
Expect the “twinning with your toddler” trend to blow up in 3…2…1. And expect every label in Delhi to start pitching “mom-baby couture” collabs before this diya wax melts. Because when Deepika does something, the rest of the fashion ecosystem doesn’t just follow, it scrambles to catch up.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.