Sonam Kapoor shares video of her adorable moments with son Vaayu

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor recently took to her social media on account of Diwali to wish her fans on the occasion and also shared beautiful glimpses from her family’s intimate Dhanteras celebration.

Sonam Kapoor posts heartfelt moments of her Diwali with Vayu

Sharing a video montage, she captioned her post as, “Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours — wishing you love, laughter & light. Anand, Sonam & Vayu.” In the video, Sonam is seen dressed in a heavily embroidered maroon and red ensemble adorned with traditional silver jewellery and bangles.

The actress looked elegant as she performed the rituals alongside her husband, Anand Ahuja, who was seen dressed in an ivory kurta-pyjama. Their son, Vayu, dressed in a white embroidered kurta, was also seen sitting close to his parents during the puja, adding an adorable charm to the family portrait. The video captured heartwarming moments from the celebration. Sonam was seen offering prayers to Lord Ganesha and tenderly hugging Vayu. She was also seen sharing affectionate moments with Anand.