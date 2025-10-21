At Mumbai's Akara, Dhruva Mistry’s mythic beings inhabit a world between matter and spirit

In the quiet of Akara’s Colaba gallery, forms rise and rest like fragments of an ancient dream. Bronze figures lean towards each other in measured stillness, their surfaces breathing with the memory of touch. Drawings and etchings trace gestures that feel both archaic and immediate. This is Nature Spirits, a gathering of Dhruva Mistry’s works made between 1983 and 1993, a period that shaped the trajectory of his career and established his place as one of India’s most original sculptors.

The exhibition, which runs until 4 November 2025, brings together sculptures, reliefs, and works on paper that mark Mistry’s early explorations into hybridity, divinity and form. The title evokes mythic beings that linger between the human and the elemental: nymphs, yakshis, fauns, guardians. They populate his sculptures with an air of guardianship and quiet power, suggesting the pulse of life that flows through stone and metal alike.

Born in Kanjari, Gujarat, in 1957, Mistry trained at the Faculty of Fine Arts, MS University of Baroda, before moving to London on a British Council Scholarship. His grounding in Indian sculptural tradition had given him a rigorous sense of structure and proportion. In Britain, long days at the British Museum opened new chapters of visual history. Encounters with Assyrian reliefs, Egyptian statuary and post-Renaissance European form expanded his understanding of the figure. Modernists such as Henry Moore, Constantin Brancusi and Picasso became part of his artistic conversation. The synthesis of these influences would become the foundation of his practice.