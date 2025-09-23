Deepika Padukone shot for 20 days before being ousted from Kalki 2

After Deepika stopped being a part of Kalki 2, reports have emerged that the actress had shot for 20 days before being dropped from the project.

Deepika Padukone shot for 20 days on Kalki 2 before exit amid pay hike dispute

A source also claimed that she had demanded a pay hike, aware of the importance of her role, though it was all up to the management to approach her negotiations accordingly.

“Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike, significantly higher than 25%, stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable,” an insider revealed to the media.

The real game changer, however, was the way her management handled the talks. According to the source, Deepika already knew a sequel was in the works and that a strong, performance-focused role had been written for her.

“In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1,” the insider noted, adding that director Nag Ashwin had confirmed this in multiple interviews. Her schedule for the next phase “was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit”.