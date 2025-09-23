Celebs

Deepika Padukone shot for 20 days before being ousted from Kalki 2

An insider claims Deepika Padukone filmed major portions of the sequel before stepping away, revealing she sought a pay increase of over 25% and disputing reports of a scheduling clash
After Deepika stopped being a part of Kalki 2, reports have emerged that the actress had shot for 20 days before being dropped from the project.

A source also claimed that she had demanded a pay hike, aware of the importance of her role, though it was all up to the management to approach her negotiations accordingly.

“Deepika Padukone’s demand for a pay hike, significantly higher than 25%, stemmed from her conviction that she is irreplaceable,” an insider revealed to the media.

The real game changer, however, was the way her management handled the talks. According to the source, Deepika already knew a sequel was in the works and that a strong, performance-focused role had been written for her.

“In fact, she had already filmed nearly 20 days of Part 2 while shooting Part 1,” the insider noted, adding that director Nag Ashwin had confirmed this in multiple interviews. Her schedule for the next phase “was always meant to be decided mutually, so the claim of a date clash holds no merit”.

Vyjayanthi Movies recently confirmed Deepika parting ways with the project Kalki 2898 AD sequel via an official X message: “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future projects."

Some sources have also reported to the media that Deepika's move away from the project was a personal choice due to some drastic changes. Apparently, the sequel, once planned around her character, was reduced to a cameo role.

Moreover, makers were unable to meet her demands for a 7-hour workday and a 25% pay hike. She had also apparently demanded five-star accommodation and reimbursement for food throughout the shoot for her 25-member team, as per reports.

