Deepika Padukone to return for xXx sequel? Vin Diesel teases Mumbai shoot

Deepika Padukone may reunite with Vin Diesel in the upcoming XXX sequel amid buzz around her Kalki 2 exit
Deepika Padukone is eyeing for a major Hollywood comeback. The actress who made her international debut with Vin Diesel in 2017 for XXX: Return of Xander Cage, is reportedly set to co-star again for the sequel. This will mark the actress second international project. This news has made buzz among fans and industry in the middle of her unexpected departure from Kalki 2.

Will Deepika Padukone star in 'xXx' sequel opposite Vin Diesel?

Vin Diesel, who headlined the XXX franchise as Xander Cage recently added fuel to the speculation with a cryptic Instagram post. He wrote, “So much to share… iconic stories that all resonate with something deep inside. A global audience who has literally been the blessing of this artist’s life. Groot’s return in the Arbor King, that infamous New York Detective, Kaulder’s Oath, Xander’s next adventure in Mumbai, Street racers reunited in LA, and of course, the Furyan… Grateful for you all…Hope to make you proud…” This particular post coupled with chatter from trade insiders, has led many to believe that Deepika will regain her role as Serena Unger in the sequel. The movie is reportedly set in Mumbai.

Deepika Padukone no longer a part of Kalki 2; fee hike demands, big entourage to blame?

Her exit from Kalki 2 has been linked to demands made by the actress. Reports have suggested that she asked for a “25% pay hike,” a “seven-hour workday,” and “five-star arrangements for her 25-member entourage.” A Telugu news portal also claimed that she sought “double the fee” she earned for the first Kalki film. Producers are already juggling a massive budget and were reportedly “said to be stunned.”

While Deepika has not confirmed any official news on the XXX talk, she has redirected her focus to Bollywood. She recently revealed on Instagram that she has begun shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan. Additionally, she is also set to work with Allu Arjun and continue with other projects.

After exiting Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika Padukone shoots for SRK-starrer King
