Deepika Padukone to return for xXx sequel? Vin Diesel teases Mumbai shoot

Vin Diesel, who headlined the XXX franchise as Xander Cage recently added fuel to the speculation with a cryptic Instagram post. He wrote, “So much to share… iconic stories that all resonate with something deep inside. A global audience who has literally been the blessing of this artist’s life. Groot’s return in the Arbor King, that infamous New York Detective, Kaulder’s Oath, Xander’s next adventure in Mumbai, Street racers reunited in LA, and of course, the Furyan… Grateful for you all…Hope to make you proud…” This particular post coupled with chatter from trade insiders, has led many to believe that Deepika will regain her role as Serena Unger in the sequel. The movie is reportedly set in Mumbai.

Check out his post here: