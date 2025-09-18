Deepika Padukone no longer a part of Kalki 2; fee hike demands, big entourage to blame?

Deepika Padukone has officially exited Kalki 2 and everyone wants to know why. Multiple reports suggest that producers couldn’t quite meet Deepika’s rising demands. It appears that they decided to part ways with Deepika when her contract came with a 25% pay hike and a 7-hour workday.

Producers say no to Deepika’s demands, for Kalki 2

Deepika won hearts with her powerhouse performance in Kalki 2898 AD, earning rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Naturally, director Nag Ashwin was eager to have her back for the sequel. But things hit a snag when Deepika brought along certain demands. In a recent interview, Nag revealed that Deepika asked for a 25% pay hike compared to the first film, plus a shorter 7-hour shooting day. For movies with heavy VFX intervention, shorter work days could delay filming. Despite negotiations, Deepika stood firm, and the deal ultimately didn’t go through.

A source close to the production team explained the budget issue and how demands were too much for the producers and said, “Given that Kalki 2898 AD is a VFX heavy film, such short shoots was likely to shoot up the budget by a reasonable amount. The producers were willing to provide a luxury vanity to Deepika for rest, in return of longer shoot hours, but she refused. They also tried to negotiate finances, given that even Prabhas had not asked for an increment in fees. She and her team refused to adjust on either.”

Taking to X, the film’s team wrote, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works”.