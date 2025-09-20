After exiting Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Deepika Padukone shoots for SRK-starrer King

Actress Deepika Padukone, who recently was dropped from the sequel of Kalki 2898 AD, has begun shooting for her next film titled King, co-starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Poland.

Deepika Padukone’s latest post is from the sets of King

Deepika took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of holding hands with Shah Rukh, with whom she made her debut in Bollywood with the 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om. She went on to talk about the first lesson the superstar gave her.

She wrote, “The very first lesson he taught me almost 18 years ago while filming Om Shanti Om was that the experience of making a movie, and the people you make it with, matter far more than its success.”

Deepika added, “I couldn’t agree more and have applied that learning to every decision I’ve made since. And that’s probably why we’re back making our 6th movie together? #king #day1 @iamsrk @s1danand.”

Deepika’s husband Ranveer Singh turned cheerleader for his wife in the comment section as he wrote, “Bestest Besties!”