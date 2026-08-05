Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who was in Kolkata recently, talks to us about his acting journey

A

The set at every new project is like a new challenge. I keep saying that if I play three police inspectors back-to-back, even if the colour of the uniform is the same, the person wearing the uniform can never be the same.

No two characters can exactly be the same, as they all belong to different socio-economic, socio-political and cultural backgrounds. Which is why I take every character as a challenge and I try to peel it like an onion skin to get to the core. And until and unless I perform, I won’t know whether I am heading in the right direction or not.

Also, it’s a new film, new world, and a new story. So, how can I be so confident about it? When I work, I also believe that it is an empty canvas, because if it is not blank, how can I paint on it?