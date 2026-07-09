Exclusive: How Akash Makhija played the menacing Babu alongside Ali Fazal in the series Raakh
Fourteen years of relentless struggle and countless rejections mark actor Akash Makhija’s career before he landed the role of the main antagonist in the web series Raakh, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.
The series features Ali Fazal in the lead as a cop who chases two dreaded serial killers wanted for the murder of two teenage siblings in Delhi. Akash plays Babu, the mastermind of the killings. His savage portrayal of Babu, a dreaded serial killer who stops at nothing, has catapulted Akash to fame, even earning him an award for the breakout role. The actor, who was relatively anonymous, is now flooded with messages on social media, some praising his act while others vilify him because his character was so ghastly that viewers couldn’t separate the actor from the role.
A s the 32-year-old actor navigates his career ahead with caution, he tells Indulge, in this exclusive chat, how he portrayed Babu, why the character never affected him negatively and why he takes the ensuing success with a pinch of salt.
You were cast seven days before the cameras rolled for Raakh…
About 14, including me, were shortlisted out of 800 actors who auditioned for the role of Babu. I was the only boy from the city. Also, everyone else had a background in theatre. Even in terms of my looks, I am completely different from how I look on the screen as Babu. So, I never imagined that I would be the one to play Babu. We all prepare a lot to play something like that. I, too, gave an honest audition. But at the same time, I knew that if the makers weren’t convinced enough to cast me, they wouldn’t.
So, ultimately, someone else got finalised to play Babu and I was released from the show. But I got a call again after a week or so, and the makers again auditioned me for three hours before finalising me for the part.
How did you prepare for such a challenging role in such a short time?
I didn’t have an inkling of my character as I got the script the night before our first reading. I read during the two-hour journey on the local train to the reading. When I arrived, I couldn’t even speak properly because I was so terrified.
But I do believe that our preparation for any role starts the day we decide to be an actor. I expected something like this, and I planned to approach it in a certain way. I already have five or six characters in my mind right now.
Also, your life observations help. I grew up in a state-run boys’ school. I’ve seen brutal things happening in my school. I’ve been travelling by local trains for the past 14 years. I’ve seen so many incidents. I research and think about a role. But at the same time, I believe this medium is a writer-director’s medium.
So, I think the way my director wants me to think in order to perform.
How much did this role affect you personally?
You do get affected by it. But then I think that’s where your experience and craft come in. You know that you’re not this bad guy. I’m nowhere close to Babu in real life. I can switch on and switch off. I know that I’m acting in it; there’s a mic attached to me, and there are cameras around me. Since you are watching on-screen with your earphones on and the background score, you feel more affected. But we know that we are acting. Although it takes a toll on us, we understand that what we are doing is mere acting. That helps a lot.
How did you tap into Babu’s psychology without turning him into a caricature?
I imagined Babu as a blend of many animals. He’s a tiger, snake, cow, all put together. If he wants to eat, he’ll hunt like a tiger. If he wants to wriggle out of a situation, he will be like a snake. If he wants to manipulate his partner Rajjo, he’ll become a cow. He doesn’t think rationally like a human. Also, I wanted him to blend into society rather than stick out like a larger-than-life villain from the 80’s commercial movies. Fear is instilled only when you realise that this bad person might be anyone around you.
Babu is not a muscular guy. He’s lanky, mundane, ordinary, and a slum dog. And that probably stokes the audience’s fear more.
Also, since Babu is unpredictable, I took the liberty of acting on the spot and going with the flow. I’m a very instinctive actor who would always align with the director’s thought. I never go and watch the monitor after delivering a shot.
Did you discuss the scenes with Ramandip, who played Rajjo, your partner in crime in the series?
We did workshops together during which we performed so many scenes that were not part of the story. We just randomly approached the scenes. This show is also about the toxic marriage between Rajjo and Babu. Ramandip had a very different approach to the role than mine.
You said that as a child, you witnessed violent incidents in school. Did you tell your parents, or did you feel frightened?
I have seen brutal fights happening in the school every day during recess. I’ve seen kids stab each other with a compass and take their belts off to beat each other up. Back then, it was all normal. I didn’t even realise what bullying was because people talking about it is a very recent phenomenon. I remember getting beaten up in school, and I thought it was a part of school life. So, I never told my parents about it.
During my college years, I used to travel from Kalyan in local trains and witnessed insane things. I’ve seen random people sitting on the floors of local trains, even when many seats were empty. So, a lot of my performances are drawn from these practical observations.
There were years of struggle before you shot to fame with Raakh. What lessons did you pick up?
I always wanted to be an actor, and to survive, I acted in several commercials, reality shows and series since I was 18. I was in Nirmal Pathak Ki Ghar Wapsi, Bhool Chuk Maaf, Half Girlfriend, and even Gram Chikitsalay. But appreciation came only after Raakh.
I learned that even good performances don’t work if the shows don’t work. Sometimes it might take many years for the recognition to come, but nothing is permanent—neither failure nor fame.
How was it working with Ali Fazal?
We had very limited screen time together, but whatever little time I got to spend with him, we chilled out. Some people pretend to be good. But some people are actually good, and Ali is one of them.
What was the first thing you did when you wrapped up shooting to come out of the character?
Nothing. I wrapped up the shoot and I was on the Gram Chikitsalay Season 2 set. That was therapy for me.
Who is the best villain, according to you, in Bollywood?
There are two villains whom I find crazy. One is Prashant Narayan in Murder 2, and the other is Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raman Raghav.
In comedy space, who’s your favourite apart from Paresh Rawal?
I really love Vijay Raaz. He is stoically funny.
How is Akash Makhija in real life?
I am a vulnerable person. I cry very easily. I am not even one per cent of what Babu is. I love my family and I am very spiritual, too.
Is there any Bollywood director you dream of working with?
Vikramaditya Motwane. I really want to work with him.
This or that
Extrovert or introvert?
Extrovert.
Outdoor sports or indoor games?
Indoor games. I play Ludo with my wife all the time.
Beach or mountains?
Mountains.
Reading books or watching reels?
Watching reels.
Street food or sit-down dinner?
Street food.
Tea or coffee?
Coffee. I like my cappuccino.
Candlelit dinner or movie date?
Movie date.
Suits or casual?
Casual.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali or Imtiaz Ali?
Imtiaz Ali.