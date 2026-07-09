Exclusive: How Akash Makhija played the menacing Babu alongside Ali Fazal in the series Raakh

Fourteen years of relentless struggle and countless rejections mark actor Akash Makhija’s career before he landed the role of the main antagonist in the web series Raakh, which is currently streaming on Prime Video.

The series features Ali Fazal in the lead as a cop who chases two dreaded serial killers wanted for the murder of two teenage siblings in Delhi. Akash plays Babu, the mastermind of the killings. His savage portrayal of Babu, a dreaded serial killer who stops at nothing, has catapulted Akash to fame, even earning him an award for the breakout role. The actor, who was relatively anonymous, is now flooded with messages on social media, some praising his act while others vilify him because his character was so ghastly that viewers couldn’t separate the actor from the role.

A s the 32-year-old actor navigates his career ahead with caution, he tells Indulge, in this exclusive chat, how he portrayed Babu, why the character never affected him negatively and why he takes the ensuing success with a pinch of salt.