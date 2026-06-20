Raakh: The real story of Ranga and Billa that inspired the series

Raakh on Amazon Prime Video has captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling and edge-of-the-seat twists. As the curtains dropped on the final episode, viewers were left stunned by a climax that lingered long after the credits rolled. While the series has earned praise for its immersive visuals, and compelling narrative, what makes it even more haunting is the fact that it is inspired by a real-life incident that shook Delhi nearly five decades ago.

The 1978 Delhi case that quietly changed how India saw safety

An innocent Delhi was faced with something so gruesome 48 years ago that the chills of it still linger through the streets of the capital. It was a typical summer evening in 1978, when the streets buzzed with their usual energy and safety was never a concern. However, within hours a dramatic event shook the city to its core.

Two siblings Geeta Chopra, 16, and Sanjay Chopra, 13, children of Indian Navy officer Captain Madan Mohan Chopra, lived in Dhaula Kuan, New Delhi. On the evening of August 26, the children headed out to participate on a radio programme called the Yuva Vani on All India Radio.

At 9 pm their voices were supposed to reach the nation but someone else took over. Soon their worried parents sensed that something was not quite right, so the captain went to the radio station. Reaching there, he heard a chilling revelation: the children had never arrived.