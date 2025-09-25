Ali Fazal turns cop in Prosit Roy’s much-awaited thriller Raakh

Prosit, who helmed the renowned Paatal Lok Season 1 as well as Anushka Sharma’s psychological thriller Pari and the forthcoming Chakda Xpress, brings his signature layered storytelling and atmospheric vision to Raakh. Ali finds the project fascinating as it not only portrays his character but also fulfils a personal wish to work with Prosit.

Of this much awaited collaboration, Ali Fazal says, “I have been wanting to work with Prosit Roy for the longest time; I recall watching Pari and being amazed by how he built an entire world through mood, silence, and tension — his craft is unique and compelling. Then came Paatal Lok, and I was awestruck again! Prosit I believe is one of the most exciting voices in our industry today. When I was approached for Raakh, and I learned that it is under Prosit’s direction, it felt like the universe was finally answering a quiet wish I’d been carrying for years.”

Talking about his character in the series, Ali Fazal says, “Playing a cop for the first time in my career has been both challenging and exhilarating, but to explore this character under Prosit’s direction has been nothing short of transformative. His attention to detail, his ability to push you as an actor without ever making you feel out of place, and the world he creates for his stories — all of it makes the experience unforgettable. I feel incredibly fortunate that Raakh is the project that brought us together. Sometimes, dreams do take time to manifest, but when they do, they’re worth the wait.”

With Raakh, Ali Fazal showcases his range of work, delving into uncharted territory and cementing his status as one of the most gifted actors we have today. The series is executive produced and directed by Prosit Roy, and created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket. The collaboration with Prosit Roy adds another exciting layer to a series that is already among the most eagerly awaited titles on Prime Video.