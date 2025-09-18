Ali Fazal is going back to his roots, literally, as he preps to reprise the iconic role of Guddu Bhaiya in the upcoming film Mirzapur: The Movie. The actor has immersed himself in traditional Indian wrestling training, drawing inspiration from his family’s long-standing legacy in pehelwani and kushti.

Ali Fazal undergoes traditional wrestling training for Guddu Bhaiya role in Mirzapur: The Movie

A source close to the actor shared: “Guddu Bhaiya is a beast in his own right. Ali wanted to channel that raw power and authenticity. His ancestors practiced pehelwani, and he grew up witnessing the grit and discipline that come with it. So instead of relying on modern protein shakes and gym routines, he's training and eating like a true desi wrestler.”

Ali’s transformation includes a diet rooted in traditional family recipes, high in natural proteins, ghee, milk, and seasonal produce, giving his physique a grounded, homegrown edge.

Speaking about his process, Ali said: “The idea is to build a body that’s not just for show, but one that can actually fight, endure, and dominate, just like Guddu would. This is my way of bringing a fresher, fiercer Guddu to the screen.”

Mirzapur: The Movie is the film adaptation of the critically acclaimed crime thriller series Mirzapur. The story centers around Akhandanand "Kaleen Bhaiya" Tripathi, a powerful crime boss and carpet exporter who rules over the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

The original series starred Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. While Season 2 introduced new faces like Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, and Priyanshu Painyuli, the intense power dynamics and revenge-fuelled narrative remained the show's core.

Filming has largely taken place across Uttar Pradesh, in cities like Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Gorakhpur, and Varanasi, retaining the gritty authenticity that made the series a cult favourite.

With Fazal’s renewed commitment to the role, fans can expect a physically and emotionally evolved Guddu Bhaiya when the franchise returns to the big screen.

