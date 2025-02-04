Ali Fazal opens up about what's in his kitty for 2025

Sensational star Ali Fazal is all set for a blockbuster 2025 to awestruck the audience through his diverse range of projects in Bollywood, Hollywood and major OTT series along with his first appearance in South Indian films. In spite of portraying multiple characters, Ali Fazal is most eager to push his limits of versatility across the cinematic multiverse. The actor opens up about how the year looks for him.

From starring in the most awaited crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie to being a part of Anurag Basu’s highly anticipated romantic drama, Metro… In Dino, Ali Fazal’s transformation of roles in 2025 will not only captivate his fans but will explore dynamic storytelling genres. He will be performing alongside Sunny Deol under the umbrella of incredibly artistic actor-producer Aamir Khan in a historical drama Lahore 1947. After Mirzapur season 3, Ali will be seen in Raj and DK’s period drama series, Rakhtbrahmand in the OTT world.

Ali will also be a part of the Tamil film Thug Life directed by living legend Mani Ratnam, making his debut in the South film industry; apart from his next Hollywood project Rule Breakers.He shares, " Rule Breakers is a dream project—sharing the screen with Phoebe Waller-Bridge and working on a story that is as universal as it is unique is a privilege. Each of these projects challenges me in new ways, and I’m looking forward to bringing them to audiences across the globe.”

(Written by Addrita Sinha)