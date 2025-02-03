Randeep Hooda enjoys romantic date with wife Lin Laishram in Budapest

Actor Randeep Hooda recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with his wife, Lin Laishram, in Budapest. The couple was spotted soaking in the beautiful sights of the Hungarian capital, sharing intimate moments as they explored the city's charm together.

Lin took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from their vacation and dropped a collage of them. Alongside the collage image, she wrote, “Night out with hubz.” She also tagged the actor in the post. Randeep too reposted the image on his gram stories. Laishram also posted a picture of them enjoying tacos.