Randeep Hooda enjoys romantic date with wife Lin Laishram in Budapest

Lin shares pictures of the couple's Hungarian getaway on Instagram stories
(L-R) Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram
(L-R) Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram
Actor Randeep Hooda recently enjoyed a romantic getaway with his wife, Lin Laishram, in Budapest. The couple was spotted soaking in the beautiful sights of the Hungarian capital, sharing intimate moments as they explored the city's charm together.

Lin took to her Instagram stories to share glimpses from their vacation and dropped a collage of them. Alongside the collage image, she wrote, “Night out with hubz.” She also tagged the actor in the post. Randeep too reposted the image on his gram stories. Laishram also posted a picture of them enjoying tacos.

For the unversed, the couple got married on November 29, 2023, in Imphal, Manipur, following Meitei rituals in the presence of friends and family. Randeep and Lin also shared dreamy photos from their wedding on social media. The duo also hosted a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on December 12, and it was attended by celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Gulshan Grover, and many others.

