Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond actor Jimmy Shergill says those who’ve made movies on Balakot have only skimmed the surface

Elaborating on his role in the series, Jimmy added, "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging to say the least but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room focused web-series inspired from real life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room."