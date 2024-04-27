Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond actor Jimmy Shergill says those who’ve made movies on Balakot have only skimmed the surface

Actor Jimmy Shergill, whose latest work, Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, has just begun streaming on OTT, has stated that those who have ventured into creating movies or series on Balakot have merely skimmed the surface.
Jimmy said, "Those who have ventured into creating such movies or series have merely skimmed the surface, but with Ranneeti: Balakot and Beyond we delve deep into the heart of the narrative."
Elaborating on his role in the series, Jimmy added, "This is unlike any role that I have done in the past. It has been challenging to say the least but also immensely satisfying to be part of India’s first war-room focused web-series inspired from real life events that shook the nation. We always read or hear about what happens on-ground during a war-like situation but being a part of Ranneeti allowed me to witness first-hand the strategy, the risk-taking, as well as the emotional trajectory of those who call the shots from inside the war-room."
He also recalled the time when he had to work for two days straight. "I remember an especially difficult schedule when the entire unit worked for 48 hours with no breaks but not a single cast member complained. We were on no-sleep but the adrenaline rush kept us going and how. It felt like we were right there in the middle of all the action.”
The show features Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Prasanna.The web series takes audiences behind the scenes of a major defence operation like Balakot.