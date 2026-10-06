Atlee says Anant Ambani stood by him during his struggling days in Mumbai

Filmmaker Atlee has spoken up for his friendship with Anant Ambani after an old wedding photo of his wife drew fresh criticism online. Speaking at the success meet of his Tamil production Baththa, the director said Anant stood by him through his difficult days in Mumbai.
The controversy centres on a picture from Anant Ambani's 2024 wedding. Atlee's wife, Priya, wore a choli with "Anant's Brigade" written on it. The image resurfaced recently and revived the trolling.
At the event, a reporter asked Atlee how it felt to have delivered hits in both Kollywood and Bollywood and still face online mockery over his appearance and his wife's outfit. Atlee brushed the criticism aside. He said people are free to say what they like, “Let them say whatever they want. Yes, my skin is dark. They call me average, and they can have their own opinions. I was asked four times to play the lead in films, but I turned them down. I am just telling you about it.”
He then turned to the choli. “Anant Ambani is my best friend. He is my closest friend. In Mumbai, when I was struggling, he stood by me. He has held my hand, so let people say a thousand things. He is my friend. Let them say whatever they want to say. We will prove with our work. My answer has always been my films.” he said.
Priya was not the only guest in a personalised choli. Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor wore similar ones to the celebrations.
Atlee began his career in Tamil cinema. His 2011 debut, Mugaputhagam, was a short film, and he broke through with Raja Rani in 2013. He moved to Hindi cinema with Jawan in 2023, starring Shah Rukh Khan. It was his Bollywood debut and grossed Rs 1,000 crore worldwide. Atlee is now shooting a sci-fi film titled Raaka, with Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone.
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