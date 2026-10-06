Atlee says Anant Ambani stood by him during his struggling days in Mumbai

At the event, a reporter asked Atlee how it felt to have delivered hits in both Kollywood and Bollywood and still face online mockery over his appearance and his wife's outfit. Atlee brushed the criticism aside. He said people are free to say what they like, “Let them say whatever they want. Yes, my skin is dark. They call me average, and they can have their own opinions. I was asked four times to play the lead in films, but I turned them down. I am just telling you about it.”

He then turned to the choli. “Anant Ambani is my best friend. He is my closest friend. In Mumbai, when I was struggling, he stood by me. He has held my hand, so let people say a thousand things. He is my friend. Let them say whatever they want to say. We will prove with our work. My answer has always been my films.” he said.