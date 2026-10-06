Jeffrey Archer, whose novels sold in 119 countries, passes away at 86

Jeffery Archer was also a conservative politician, who also served as an MP from 1969 to 1974. He became a senior Conservative Party official in the 1980s when the party was under the leadership of Margaret Thatcher. The eighties was also decade when Archer's fame as writer was tainted.

In 1987, Archer dragged the tabloid Daily Star to court, which wrote that the novelist bought sex from a woman and won an award of £500,000 as damages. But the triumph was sullied when Archer became London's first elected mayor in 1999. A gentleman who was a friend of Archer accused him of lying. The controversy snowballed and Archer was charged with perjury. It ended in a four-⁠year prison sentence. Archer managed to way serving two years. He spent the time behind bars writing A Prison Diary.