The real-life mystery of Agatha Christie’s 11-day disappearance

On December 3, 1926, famed author Agatha Christie became the centre of a real-life whodunnit when she vanished without a trace. Her disappearance followed a bitter dispute with her husband, Archibald Christie, who had recently confessed to an affair with his secretary Nancy Neele and requested a divorce.

Agatha Christie’s real 11-day disappearance

That night, Agatha kissed her young daughter goodnight and drove away in her Morris Cowley. The following morning, police discovered the vehicle abandoned near a Surrey chalk quarry. It was halfway down a grassy slope with its headlights glaring and her fur coat left inside. The unsettling discovery sparked a massive nationwide manhunt involving thousands of volunteers, police officers and even fellow writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who consulted a clairvoyant using the missing woman's discarded glove.