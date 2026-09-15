Did you know Paris was once against building the iconic Eiffel Tower?

Consider the Eiffel Tower as the least loved building ever constructed in Paris. Before becoming an iconic landmark for Parisians, artists, architects, writers, and journalists had nothing but criticism of it, as they believed that its huge iron framework would dominate the Parisian skyline and hurt their architectural pride.

Why did the Eiffel Tower face fierce opposition?

It took two years, two months, and five days to construct the Eiffel Tower, starting in January 1887 and ending in March 1889. Initially, it was supposed to stay there for only 20 years. Its planned height was one of the main reasons for fear. Being 312 meters in height, it was the tallest building in the world back then. Now, its height is 330 meters due to the addition of an antenna. The building covers an area of 125 meters in width and includes over 18,000 pieces of iron.