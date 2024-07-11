Celebrity pastry chef Amaury Guichon recreates miniature Eiffel Tower in chocolate

As the Summer Olympics 2024 kicks off in Paris, celebrated pastry chef Amaury Guichon has warmly welcomed the world with his delicious artistry. Officially partnering with the Olympics, this chef has grabbed the attention of the internet quite beautifully.

It took him five days of continuous hard work to complete his masterpiece. The chocolatier brought this impressive 8-foot creation to life using 70 pounds of dark chocolate. He painted the tower in a golden shade, accentuating its rustic resemblance to the original structure.

The chef further added fairy lights to the chocolate tower so that it resembles the original Eiffel Tower illuminated at night.

Watch The Chocolate Guy Amaury Guichon build the Eiffel!