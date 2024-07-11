Celebrity pastry chef Amaury Guichon recreates miniature Eiffel Tower in chocolate

As the Summer Olympics 2024 kicks off in Paris, celebrated pastry chef Amaury Guichon has warmly welcomed the world with his delicious artistry. Officially partnering with the Olympics, this chef has grabbed the attention of the internet quite beautifully.
It took him five days of continuous hard work to complete his masterpiece. The chocolatier brought this impressive 8-foot creation to life using 70 pounds of dark chocolate. He painted the tower in a golden shade, accentuating its rustic resemblance to the original structure.
The chef further added fairy lights to the chocolate tower so that it resembles the original Eiffel Tower illuminated at night.
The 33-year-old French-Swiss pastry chef has grown popular on the internet for his creative work. He is widely recognised as the "chocolate guy" on social media, where he showcases his impressive series of artistic creations. He leaves his audience awestruck with the endless possibilities of the series of objects that can be created out of chocolate.
In 2016, this renowned chef started gaining recognition on the internet where he posted his desserts and creations out of chocolate, which went viral quite soon. He has debuted in a few culinary shows as well and with his impressive work, reached the position of executive chef at the age of 21. In 2022, his creation of a Giraffe reached heights on the internet and was the most viewed TikTok video of the year.
Well, isn’t Chef Amaury Guichon truly the Willy Wonka of the real world?
(Written by Bristi Dey)