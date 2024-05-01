Paris Olympic athletes will feast on freshly baked bread, select cheeses and plenty of veggies

Every day, during the July 26-August 11 games, a top chef — including some awarded with Michelin stars — will cook in front of the athletes at the Olympic Village. Daily specials will be accompanied by a wide range of salads, pastas, grilled meat and soups. Cheeses will include top quality camembert, brie and sheep’s milk-based Ossau-Iraty from southwestern France.

The Olympic Village will also feature a boulangerie producing fresh baguettes and a variety of other breads. “The idea is to offer athletes the chance to grab a piping hot baguette for breakfast," said baker Tony Doré, who will be working at the Olympic Village's main restaurant.

Athletes interested in other than sports, will even be able to participate in daily bakery trainings, and learn to make their own French baguette, said Doré.