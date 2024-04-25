In Japan, Ramen is more than just a bowl of noodles, it’s an experience and a tourist attraction

Some Japanese frequent ramen shops twice or three times a week. They emerge, dripping with sweat, smacking their lips. “I’m probably a talking bowl of ramen,” says Frank Striegl as he leads a dozen American tourists through the back alleys of Tokyo’s funky Shibuya district on what he calls “the ultimate ramen experience.”

The crowd is led behind a shabby doorway, sometimes down narrow stairs, to a dim-lit table where ramen gets served in tiny bowls, practically the size of a latte cup, or about a quarter of a regular ramen bowl. That's so guests have enough room in their tummies to try out six different kinds of ramen, two at each spot during the tour.