Popular American-Asian dining P.F. Chang to open doors in Gurugram following its Mumbai debut

The US-based global Asian fusion restaurant chain, P.F. Chang's, which is famous for its iconic dishes such as lettuce-wrapped chicken, Dynamite Shrimp and Spicy Kimchi Fried Rice, is opening at the Cyber Hub, Gurugram, on April 21, following its Indian debut in Mumbai.

Brought into India by Ramit Mittal, P.F. Chang's is the creation of the Shanghai-born American restaurateur Philip Chiang and his business partner Paul Fleming. The P.F. in the restaurant chain's name, incidentally, stands for Paul Fleming. The brand also features Chiang's surname minus the 'i'.

Their partnership took shape after Fleming, who was planning to open a Chinese restaurant, dropped in at the eatery Chang had been running in Phoenix, Arizona, since 1983 and offered to onboard him for his project.

They opened their first restaurant together at Scottsdale, Arizona, where the company's headquarters is now situated, in 1993. The chain, which is now owned by a private investment fund and hedge fund company, has a global footprint of more than 300 restaurants.

Chang's mother, Cecilia, in fact, was well-known in the United States as the promoter of The Mandarin, a popular Chinese restaurant in San Francisco's Chinatown whose major patrons included C.Y. Lee, best-selling author of 'The Flower Drum Song', Vic Bergeron, founder of the Trader Vic's restaurant and bar chain, and the famous journalist Herb Caen.

Speaking to a renowned food agency back in 2019, this is how Chiang explained the chain's scratch-cooking philosophy: "We make every dish to order, from scratch. It is a laborious task, but one that we feel is crucial in ensuring the highest quality of traditional Chinese food for our customers."