This seaside restaurant in Chennai has launched a brand new Indian food menu

While we continued to marvel at the beautiful architecture, chef Harish Rao came to the table with the first dish from the newly introduced Indianish (that's how it is called) menu, the Corn galouti. A beautiful plate featuring vegetarian tikki, but the accompanying hummus was made of, wait for it, popcorn!

While we began to dig in, eagerly tasting the dish with the popcorn hummus and chilli oil with roasted corn salsa, Harish Rao told us that the name Indianish was given to the menu since he believes Indian food is very diverse and also because each dish has been given a twist.

Although the chef is very creative, Ashwath has been also very much involved in the process of creating the menu, and it shows in the way each dish and category has been named. The terms Indian vegetarian and envy (for NV, as in non-vegetarian), showcase the fact that he is well-travelled, and menu reflects his passion for food and travel.