The ‘Khamma Ghani Marwar’ food festival is a perfect treat for lovers of rich food in Chennai

Ah, Rajasthan! When one thinks about the state, it conjures up images of the shimmering golden desert sun, bedazzling royal palaces and colours splashed all over the streets. The same vibrant imagery extends to the state’s cuisine, a symphony of rich flavours that will leave any gourmand’s heart singing gaily.
Now, you can have a taste of this culinary royalty right here in Chennai, courtesy of the ITC Grand Chola’s delightful Khamma Ghani Marwar food festival. Stepping into the venue felt like being immersed in a beautiful multicoloured dream, walls adorned with Rajasthani artworks, a deep red cloth over white walls, splashed with intricate gold work – screaming opulence.
A charming lady dressed in traditional attire greeted us. We noticed a table adorned with earthen clay pots brimming with food, as well as gleaming white pots, splashed with playful figurines, resting upon a crimson tablecloth with shimmers of silver splashes.
The true star of the show, of course, was the food. The air was filled with a tapestry of aroma, making us hungry and a bit impatient. From classics like Daal Baati Churma and Lal maans to lesser-known delights like Khade murgh, the menu was a treasure trove of flavours, a treat for both the eyes and the soul.
Our culinary expedition began with, no points for guessing, the appetisers. The Tikhe mutter ki tikki was a delightful explosion of texture and flavours with green chillies adding a welcome kick to the perfectly mashed peas, toasted lightly in a pan, adding a thin crisp layer. The Dhungar murgh tikka, marinated in yoghurt and a secret blend of spices (which were brought by the chef from Rajasthan, as we were told), was a revelation — familiar flavours elevated by a delightful surprise spiciness. The vegetarian version of the dish, the Dhungar paneer tikka was no less either. The Indian cheese was imbued with a deep, layered flavour that lingered on our palate.
The Mans ke sule, though boasting all the right notes, fell short of the promise. A slightly raw mutton flavour overpowered the dish. A little bit of ginger-garlic paste and mustard oil used judiciously would have done wonders.
The Khade murgh swooped in and saved the day. Imagine a succulent whole chicken, drenched in ghee and wrapped in layers of Rumali Roti – a twist on the classic Rajasthani technique of cooking meat in a sand pit. The meat was tender, bursting with rich flavours of caramelised onions, almonds, cashews, and a secret spice blend straight from Rajasthani heartland. It was a dish that deserved to be savoured for the entire meal, but since more food awaited us, we delved into the most well-known dish from the region, the Dal Baati Churma. The baati, perfectly crisp, paired beautifully with the sweet churma and the rich, creamy Dal panchmel, each bite provided a burst of flavour, elevated when topped with dollops of ghee.
For the non-vegetarians, the Lal maans was a revelation. The melt-in-your-mouth mutton housed in onion-based curry with the unique heat of Mathania chillies, and special spices, hit all the right notes. It was perfectly complemented by the Jodhpuri kabuli pulao, reminding us of a typical north Indian biryani with ghee, caramelised onions, rose water and cashews. While it didn’t quite stand out, the pulao provided the perfect base for the gravy and the distinctive moong flavour of the Dal panchmel.
The vegetarian spread boasted the popular Gatte Ki Sabzi, which was composed of soft gram flour dumplings infused with a subtle fennel flavour. To conclude this flavour party, we turned to the desserts. The Mini malai ghewar, a deep-fried delicacy, had a delightful texture – crisp with a hint of rich milk-infused flavour, served with a cardamom-laced malai. The Mishri Mawa reminded us of a childhood favourite – condensed milk and won us over with its richness and soothing taste.
So, if you find yourself yearning for a taste of Rajasthani grandeur, look no further than the Khamma Ghani Marwar food festival. It’s an experience that promises to soothe your taste buds and transport you to a land of vibrant colours, rich flavours, and culinary art.
At ITC Grand Chola. From April 11 to 17.
At Madras Pavilion from INR 2400 ++; meal at Café Mercara from INR 1750 ++ (square meal)