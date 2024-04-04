This restaurant has launched summer-specific dishes & new infused beverages

Walking into Purple Chameleon is always a pleasant experience, especially when, after shopping for hours, one gets to enter a tropical world away from the concrete walls and glass panes of a mall. We were there to try their summer menu and new in-house infusions that have been introduced just as the mercury has started to rise. With the place packed to the brim and with the IPL being broadcast on big TVs, the vibe at the outlet was spirited, despite it being a weekday.
We were offered the summer menu that has been named Back to Classics and house infusions containing select beverages. Among the things that immediately caught our eye were the Courgette and Corn Tempura and Cordon Bleu Croquettes. Served with teriyaki sauce, the zucchini and corn tempura had a great texture and were quite tasty, especially when had with the dip. The croquettes were even better, with the flavour of the potato mash and parsley, mustard, and garlic shining through, complemented by the cheese stuffing that simply oozed out with every bite. The lovely tomato sauce that came with it made the deal even sweeter. If there is one vegetarian dish that we would recommend from the menu, this would be it.
While we were wondering whether we should get another set of croquettes or try the Thai Crab Cakes which sounded equally delicious, we had a chance to witness how the infused beverages were made. The folks at Purple Chameleon had taken ingredients like mango ginger, betel leaves, berries, and jasmine, amongst others, and infused them in a variety of spirits, including rum, vodka, Irish whisky, and more. It takes six to eight hours to make each batch, as that is how long it takes for the ingredients and spirits to properly infuse, and a new batch is made every day.
The Mixed Berries infused White Rum that we tried was sweet to taste, and we liked the fact that the infusion had been a success. As we continued to sip a bit more of the cocktail, we were informed that other varietals available included Pink Gin & Tonic, Ginger Ale, and Rum & Coke, amongst others. We then decided to try the Jasmine-infused Gin since the berry-based infusion had been a success.
Due to its mild flavour, Jasmine did not do the trick, but it was an interesting drink nonetheless. In terms of food, we opted for the Thai Crab Cakes, and boy, oh boy, were they the right choice. We particularly liked their size and shape, as well as the fact that they had a good amount of filling inside, which is not usually the case. The flavour of the crab was very pleasing to the palate, with the accompanying sweet chilli sauce complementing it well.
If there was one dish that we did not expect to find at the restaurant, it was the Creamy Chicken Au Gratin. This is a dish that the diet conscious might want to skip, but they will then be missing out on a stellar preparation of baked chicken with cheese and oregano — simple, creamy, and simply mouth-watering. This one is good enough for two people to share; finishing it by oneself could be a difficult task.
Overall, the food and beverages were soul-satisfying, and we were told that a few more delicacies would be introduced later in the month on the occasion of the second anniversary of the restaurant, which falls on April 29.
Meal for two without alcohol - INR 1,500; with alcohol - INR 2,800. 11 am - 11 pm. The summer menu is on till May 24. At Phoenix MarketCity.