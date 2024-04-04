This restaurant has launched summer-specific dishes & new infused beverages

The Mixed Berries infused White Rum that we tried was sweet to taste, and we liked the fact that the infusion had been a success. As we continued to sip a bit more of the cocktail, we were informed that other varietals available included Pink Gin & Tonic, Ginger Ale, and Rum & Coke, amongst others. We then decided to try the Jasmine-infused Gin since the berry-based infusion had been a success.

Due to its mild flavour, Jasmine did not do the trick, but it was an interesting drink nonetheless. In terms of food, we opted for the Thai Crab Cakes, and boy, oh boy, were they the right choice. We particularly liked their size and shape, as well as the fact that they had a good amount of filling inside, which is not usually the case. The flavour of the crab was very pleasing to the palate, with the accompanying sweet chilli sauce complementing it well.