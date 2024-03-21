Situated on ECR, this restaurant offers finely crafted dishes for global nomads

We began with the Creamy Chicken Capella soup, followed by a Japanese Prawn and Avocado salad. The classic French-style soup containing mushroom and chicken had a mousse and a Gustavo on top, while the salad was rather colourful with pan-seared prawns, avocado, orange, tomatoes, and boiled egg. This was quite yummy.

Similarly, the Beirut Mezze was a colourful plate containing fatoush, falafel, cheese boregi (Turkish cheese rolls), and a variety of dips, from hummus to baba ghanoush.