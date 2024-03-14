This new restaurant in town celebrates Asian and European cuisines

We checked out the outlet recently and were really impressed with the interior. The lighting was set to uplift the diner's mood, and the furniture was modern and seemed to have been picked carefully to go along with the Euro-Asian theme of the restaurant.

The wine and cocktail section was separate and set a bit higher than the dining section (in all, the outlet can accommodate 90 people), and this meant we could watch the bartender do his 'thing'.

One thing that stood out to us was that the menu was vast, and we were wondering quite how well the chef and his aides would be able to dish out the dishes when the restaurant was packed. With that thought still lingering in our minds, we began tasting the food.