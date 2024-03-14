This new restaurant in town celebrates Asian and European cuisines

There aren't many places in malls across town where one can relax, sip a cocktail, and eat simple yet delicious food after a bit of shopping or after watching a movie. Well, Chennai now has TapasMe, a restaurant that serves Euro-Asian delicacies along with select beverages.
We checked out the outlet recently and were really impressed with the interior. The lighting was set to uplift the diner's mood, and the furniture was modern and seemed to have been picked carefully to go along with the Euro-Asian theme of the restaurant.
The wine and cocktail section was separate and set a bit higher than the dining section (in all, the outlet can accommodate 90 people), and this meant we could watch the bartender do his 'thing'.
One thing that stood out to us was that the menu was vast, and we were wondering quite how well the chef and his aides would be able to dish out the dishes when the restaurant was packed. With that thought still lingering in our minds, we began tasting the food.
The dish that was served to us first was the Tom Yum Soup. Featuring chicken, this mild soup has been designed to ease one into a meal, so it was rather light. We then ate the Avocado and Thai Raw Mango salad, a sweet, sour dish with spicy avocados and raw mango that really hit the spot.
Up next was the dim sum, specifically the Sichuan Chicken dim sum. This dish had Sichuan pepper and chicken that was well-cooked, and we thoroughly enjoyed eating it. The outer skin, which was made of potato and wheat starch, added its own flavour too.
From the list of appetisers, we got to try the Wok Fried Chicken Thousand and Chilies. The presentation of this dish was indeed very good, and there were proper, full-sized chillies on the plate along with the chicken. It tasted as good as it looked, and people who can handle the heat can really double down on their chilli cravings with this one.
Following that, we tried the California sushi rolls. Made with avocado, crab sticks, teriyaki, and wasabi mayo, the sushi was delectable. It even reminded us of some of the best sushi we've tried in the past. Be sure to add some wasabi to the dip to get to experience all the flavours.
That out of the way, it was then time to bite into the Grilled Lamb Chop. We got excited by looking at the lamb chops, for they were mouth-wateringly good on the plate. But the dish did end up disappointing us, as the lamb had gone cold, despite us taking a bite as soon as the dish was served to us. This also meant that the meat was chewy. On the bright side, the rosemary jus served with the dish added the right amount of flavour, and the potato mash complemented the dish well.
There were several other dishes that really caught our eye, like the Cantonese-style Kung Pao Prawns and the Braised Sliced Chicken. But with no more space in our bellies to try more food, which did sound delicious, we went onto the dessert, and it seemed to be the right choice, as the Warm Banana Toffee Pudding topped with caramel sauce and banana caramel ice cream was simply superb!
INR 2,500 for two persons. 12 pm to 12 am. At Madras House, VR Mall Chennai.