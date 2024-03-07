Savour traditional Ladakhi cuisine at this pop-up in town

Time flies by when one strikes up a conversation with chef Nilza Wangmo. The wealth of knowledge she brings to the table (quite literally) is unparalleled. Having met her at the Leh-Ladakh Food Trails pop-up held in the city, we understood just how different Ladakhi cuisine really is, its rich heritage, and how the dishes are curated using ingredients found in the region.
We had a proper look at the menu before our tasting session began, and we could not help but notice that it had only two dishes that contained chicken as an ingredient. We asked why, and chef Nilza explained that people in Ladakh don't consume as much chicken as they do lamb, while beef, pork, and fish are either banned or are not part of the cuisine traditionally.
By the time we had consumed a bit more knowledge, the time came for us to consume Namthuk, a soup that contained roasted barley flour, yak cheese, and vegetables. One can have it with lamb too, should they want. The soup was very rich and gradually warmed our bodies up as we drank more of it. The yak cheese, though, is quite unique, and it did leave its mark.
Then came Mok Mok (Ladakhi momos), which can be had with greens or lamb. We preferred the lamb ones over the vegetarian alternatives, and the condiments served with them were not as spicy as is usually the case. The walnut chutney and sea buckthorn (or Leh berry) chutney were fresh to taste and a welcome change from the chilli chutney that is usually on offer with the momos.
Soon after, Tain Tain was served to us. It is a fermented buckwheat pancake that shepherds in the Ladakh region carry with them to munch while feeling peckish. To go with it, traditionally, the walnut chutney is served, and we found the combination to be perfect.
Then came the mains, and one definitely has to try the Yarkhandi Pulao purely for its richness. Served with lamb shanks, the pulao contained rice cooked in lamb stew. This dish was as much of a treat to the eyes as it was to the stomach, as the meat basically fell off the bone and the rice was very enjoyable.
We also tried the Chhutagi, a dish that contained whole wheat pasta, lamb chunks, and potatoes, all doused in curry. To taste, the dish was mild, as was the case with every dish that was served to us earlier. We particularly liked the fact that it had wheat pasta, for it gave the dish a unique taste.
The meal was completed with a unique dessert. Named Apricot Rum, comprising sweetened apricot, black rum, and wild honey, it was delectable, mildly sweet, and, best of all, made us smile with glee. A simple dish it might be, but it was as tasty as any well-made dessert we've tried.
INR 1,000++ per person. On till March 10. Lunch and dinner. At Stix, Hyatt Regency.