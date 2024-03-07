Savour traditional Ladakhi cuisine at this pop-up in town

We had a proper look at the menu before our tasting session began, and we could not help but notice that it had only two dishes that contained chicken as an ingredient. We asked why, and chef Nilza explained that people in Ladakh don't consume as much chicken as they do lamb, while beef, pork, and fish are either banned or are not part of the cuisine traditionally.

By the time we had consumed a bit more knowledge, the time came for us to consume Namthuk, a soup that contained roasted barley flour, yak cheese, and vegetables. One can have it with lamb too, should they want. The soup was very rich and gradually warmed our bodies up as we drank more of it. The yak cheese, though, is quite unique, and it did leave its mark.