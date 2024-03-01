Experience the magic of Delhi & Mumbai's street food in Chennai

First up, we go to try the dishes from Oye Hoye (the latest outlet at Kilpauk is the second branch for the brand in Chennai). Beginning with the Classic Punjabi Lassi, which was very tasty, we moved onto the Achari Paneer Tikka. The paneer was as soft as it gets, and the flavour of the dish shone through rather well.

However, it was nothing when compared to the Cheese-stuffed Amritsari Kulcha, which, according to us, was the star of the menu. Served with two accompaniments, the kulcha was very soft, layered with cheese, and delicious. Two of these would suffice for lunch, we reckon, for the kulcha is very filling and the taste of the cheese lingers on for a while in the mouth. One can also get Chole Bhature (there's also a Jain version), Soya Chaap, and more at Oye Hoye.