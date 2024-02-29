What was Chef Pooja Dhingra's love at first bite?
There is no bad time to try some dessert, and when pastry chef Pooja Dhingra is in town to show people how to make lipsmacking pastries live, you have to attend the master class. The founder of Le15 Patisserie and former judge of MasterChef India — Hindi is known for infusing traditional recipes with modern flair, and hundreds of Chennaiites witnessed Pooja work her magic in front of their eyes.
Before she showcased the art of making the perfect macarons, creating exquisite pastries, cakes, and confections at the Culinary Masterclass held at the Central Atrium of the Phoenix MarketCity, she sat down to have a freewheeling chat with Indulge. Excerpts:
Q: What do you make of the title, the Macaron Queen of India?
A: When someone’s calling you a queen, you just accept it and be happy. To be recognised for my love for macarons is a big victory.
Q: Your love for macarons began in Paris after you tried a passion fruit macaron at one of chef Pierre Hermé’s stores, right?
A: Yes. I studied pastry in Paris at Le Cordon Bleu, and that’s when I ate my first macaron, which was from chef Hermé. It was love at first bite! It was like this perfect blend of everything that I’d never tasted before. So then, I decided that I’m going to come back (to India), and then this (making macarons) is going to be what I do.
Q: And then you got the man himself to write the foreword for your book...
A: I did. Yeah. That was my ‘life comes full circle’ moment. I was in Paris on a trip organised by the French government, and there I met him. Since then, we kept in touch, and once he even asked me how to make vegan macarons! When I wrote my book, I reached out and asked if he would do it (write the foreword), and he was very kind to say yes.
Q: What are your thoughts on social media as a chef and a businesswoman?
A: After I came back to India, I took a picture of a cake I had baked and posted it on Facebook. Suddenly, people were messaging me, saying that they would love to buy the cake. So, I understood the power of social media very early. I think Instagram is a great tool for anybody who is starting a business.
Q: What unfolded when Apple CEO Tim Cook visited your kitchen in April 2023?
A: He was with us for about 45 minutes, and it was a very humbling experience. He asked questions (about macarons), tasted everything, and gave us his feedback. I also showed him the iPhone I had used to promote my business and my first iPod. When he posted a picture of us on X (Twitter back then), people saw the old iPhone in it and thought the device was the new iPhone!
Q: This is your fourth visit to Chennai, do you draw parallels between the cuisines of Mumbai and Chennai?
A: I think there are parallels that you can draw from wherever you like. I was in Japan, and I had, you know, a lot of Matcha desserts. I came back, and I made a macaron with it.
Q: Which culture was the most difficult for you to interpret, and make your own version of?
A: I don’t think any of them have been very difficult. I think the ones that are closest to home are more difficult because you have such a fixed perception of how you consume food. Getting people to try something new is the tricky part.
Q: I shouldn’t ask this to a chef, but what is your favourite food?
A: My mom’s food.