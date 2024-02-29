What was Chef Pooja Dhingra's love at first bite?

Before she showcased the art of making the perfect macarons, creating exquisite pastries, cakes, and confections at the Culinary Masterclass held at the Central Atrium of the Phoenix MarketCity, she sat down to have a freewheeling chat with Indulge. Excerpts:

Q: What do you make of the title, the Macaron Queen of India?

A: When someone’s calling you a queen, you just accept it and be happy. To be recognised for my love for macarons is a big victory.

Q: Your love for macarons began in Paris after you tried a passion fruit macaron at one of chef Pierre Hermé’s stores, right?

A: Yes. I studied pastry in Paris at Le Cordon Bleu, and that’s when I ate my first macaron, which was from chef Hermé. It was love at first bite! It was like this perfect blend of everything that I’d never tasted before. So then, I decided that I’m going to come back (to India), and then this (making macarons) is going to be what I do.

Q: And then you got the man himself to write the foreword for your book...

A: I did. Yeah. That was my ‘life comes full circle’ moment. I was in Paris on a trip organised by the French government, and there I met him. Since then, we kept in touch, and once he even asked me how to make vegan macarons! When I wrote my book, I reached out and asked if he would do it (write the foreword), and he was very kind to say yes.

Q: What are your thoughts on social media as a chef and a businesswoman?

A: After I came back to India, I took a picture of a cake I had baked and posted it on Facebook. Suddenly, people were messaging me, saying that they would love to buy the cake. So, I understood the power of social media very early. I think Instagram is a great tool for anybody who is starting a business.