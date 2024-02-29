Celebrating cuisines of Konkan
The thali is something of a special thing to most Indians, for it symbolises good times, and the best thing is that there are various versions of it that people can hardly keep track of.
We got to try a thali in Chennai that represented the Konkan region. Chef Basha from Hilton, who curated the menu, said the thali contains 21 dishes in total, and each of them was created to hold significance.
From the fiery tang of Malvani curries to coconut-infused desserts, there were a sea of flavours to try at the Konkan on a Plate festival, and what better place than Ayna to savour them all? Given the option of a vegetarian or non-vegetarian thali, we naturally went for the latter, and in about an hour's time, we came to the conclusion that it was the best thing to do.
With the welcome drink, the Solkadhi, a mildly spiced sour berry extract with coconut milk, out of the way, we had a bite of the Talaleli Sungte, which were fried prawns Malvani style. The coconut used for the coating gave the prawns a proper crunch, and the prawns were cooked to perfection as well.
We then ate the Kori Ghee Roast, a tangy and spicy chicken made with ghee and roasted spices. We were floored by the deliciousness of the dish and immediately wanted to have it with the Konkani Tawa Chicken Pulao that was served with the thali. Both went well together.
Then there was a dish on the thali that tricked us a bit. Called Kane Rava Fry, the semolina (commonly called rava)-coated ladyfish looked like a fried banana. But when we bit into it, it turned out to be a well-made fish that was cooked on a hot griddle. It tasted really well, looked cool too, and would be a nice snack to make at home should one crave a bit of fish. Just remember to split the meat from the bone before you eat it.
By this time, we were well into the meal, and this is when we were asked by the chef to have the pulao with the accompaniments, which were Amboli Chutney (a spicy and tangy coconut chutney) and Kochla Nonche (grated mango pickle), Hyderabad style. We tried it and were amazed by the way the chutney added more flavour to the rice. This also opened our eyes to the fact that each and every dish on the platter complemented one another and was there for a reason.
Bread lovers will not be disappointed with the thali one bit, for there were Vastad Roti, Pav, and Poi in the mix, and the combination of the pav and the Kolhapuri Tambda Rassa, a rich and spicy lamb curry, beggars belief. There were other items on the plate too, but we opted not to finish them all, for we had reserved some space in our tummies for the desserts.
We were given Ponsa Payasu (jackfruit payasam), Kathre Pitta Duddali (arrow root and jaggery halwa), and Soyi Khadi (coconut and jaggery barfi), and all of them were as good as the interior of the restaurant we were in!
Vegetarian Thali - INR 2,113++; non-vegetarian Thali - INR 2,513++. 7-11 pm. At Hilton Chennai.