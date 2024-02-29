Celebrating cuisines of Konkan

We got to try a thali in Chennai that represented the Konkan region. Chef Basha from Hilton, who curated the menu, said the thali contains 21 dishes in total, and each of them was created to hold significance.

From the fiery tang of Malvani curries to coconut-infused desserts, there were a sea of flavours to try at the Konkan on a Plate festival, and what better place than Ayna to savour them all? Given the option of a vegetarian or non-vegetarian thali, we naturally went for the latter, and in about an hour's time, we came to the conclusion that it was the best thing to do.

With the welcome drink, the Solkadhi, a mildly spiced sour berry extract with coconut milk, out of the way, we had a bite of the Talaleli Sungte, which were fried prawns Malvani style. The coconut used for the coating gave the prawns a proper crunch, and the prawns were cooked to perfection as well.

We then ate the Kori Ghee Roast, a tangy and spicy chicken made with ghee and roasted spices. We were floored by the deliciousness of the dish and immediately wanted to have it with the Konkani Tawa Chicken Pulao that was served with the thali. Both went well together.