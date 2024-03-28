Top places in Chennai to savour eggstraordinary feasts on Easter

People from different parts of the globe celebrate Easter in their own ways. Some eat lamb, while others prefer hot cross buns. But, universally, chocolate Easter eggs are given as presents on the cultural holiday. There are several top hotels in town that have come up with special feasts to make the day extra special, whether people spend it with friends, family, or both.
At Hilton Chennai, there is a special Easter brunch organised at Vasco's, where an Easter egg hunt will also take place. There will be extravagant live counters at the restaurant, while live music will be played in the background. Priced from INR 2,450++ per person (non-alcoholic brunch). On March 31. 12.30–3.30 pm.
Moreover, guests can pick up Easter-themed goodies that comprise special chocolate eggs and nests, which are available in three versions. Easter goodies are priced from INR 300++. On sale from today onwards. At Est.
Enjoy an extraordinary Easter brunch at the Hyatt Regency that will tantalise your taste buds. The brunch, which is curated more for families, will feature Hot Cross Buns, Pashka, and more. INR 2,999++ per person. INR 999++ for select beverages. On March 31. 12.30–3.30 pm. At Spice Haat.
The chefs at Park Hyatt have come up with a specially curated menu for the brunch on Easter, featuring dishes such as hot cross buns, devilled eggs, slow-roasted lamb leg with roasted potatoes, honey mustard-glazed ham, salmon fish cake, coconut cream pie, bunny cookies, pistachio macaroons, and more. INR 3,200 for food with soft beverages; INR 4,500 for food with select alcoholic beverages. On March 31. 12.30–3.30 pm. At The Flying Elephant.
Taj Coromandel is giving its guests the option to choose between dining from the comfort of their homes or eating out on the day that signifies new beginnings. Special Easter set menus are on offer at Anise, featuring everything from smoked salmon to Edamame and Apricot Creamy Tart. Should people wish to dine at the restaurant, they will have access to dishes including Shepherd’s Pie, Easter Mud Cakes, and more. Prices: Set menus - INR 2,350++ (veg) and INR 2,650++ (non-veg) for two persons; Brunch - INR 3,000 (all-inclusive). Set menus are on offer between March 28 and April 1. Brunch on March 31. 12.30–3 pm.
The Easter brunch at The Palomar by Crossway has been curated by chefs to feature a tantalising selection of seasonal dishes. The menu includes Roasted Carrot, Watermelon with Feta and Olives, Spicy Oriental Lamb Salad, Scallion Cheese Omelette, Chilly Basil Prawns, Cheesy Walnut Cigars with Peri-Peri Dip, Chicken Nuggets, Crusted Mahi Mahi Fish with Caper, and more. From INR 1,999++ to INR 3,499++ (with select beverages). At Cappella.
The Park is holding an Easter Eggstravaganza Brunch where dishes like Smoked Chicken Terrine, Brown Sugar-glazed Pork Belly, Maple and Mustard-glazed ‘Butterball’ Turkey, Truffle Scrambled Egg, Kunafa Nest with Cream Cheese, Whisky Nut-stuffed Eggs, and more will be on offer. Price on request. On March 31. At Six ‘O’ One.
Further, an array of treats and savoury foods are available at The Park on a pre-order basis ahead of Easter. Guests can purchase Marzipan-stuffed Hot Cross Buns, Marzipan Simnel Cakes, Gourmet-filled Chocolates, Easter Backyard Garden, Wild Mushroom, Truffle and Creamy Ricotta Lasagne, Smoked Vegetable and Cream Cheese Cannelloni, Whole Roast Chicken, and Lamb Bolognese Lasagne. Priced from INR 400. At Six 'O' One.
The Westin Chennai Velachery is set to host a special Easter brunch named Easter Euphoria. Some of the dishes set to be offered include the classic Easter Deviled Eggs, Italian Easter Bread, Roasted Lamb Leg, and Sweet Easter Pie, among others. Select beverages can also be availed of by guests during the brunch. INR 2,550++ per person. On March 31. At Seasonal Tastes.
Spend a joyful Easter with family and friends at the ITC Grand Chola, relishing a sumptuous spread of traditional delicacies. INR 3,450 with soft beverages, INR 3,950 with select beverages, and INR 5,250 with sparkling beverages. On March 31. 12.30–3.30 pm. At Madras Pavilion.
The Leela Palace Chennai has a whole host of activities ahead of and on the day of Easter. The activities, which include egg painting and an egg hunt, will take place between March 29 and 30. Hi-tea will also be arranged on both days at the Chess Garden. On Easter Sunday, the brunch at Spectra will provide gastronomes with the opportunity to savour delectable delights and culinary masterpieces. Prices: Hi-tea - INR 4,250++ per family; Brunch - INR 3,850++ per person onwards.
Trident Chennai is set to host what it claims will be an extraordinary Easter Brunch. The buffet spread will feature an array of delectable offerings such as Lamb Wellington, Cantonese Poached Fish, Vegetable Moussaka, Ratatouille Grilled Polenta, Quiche Lorraine, Pumpkin Cheese Tortellini, and Buttermilk-brined Roasted Chicken, among others, made using seasonal ingredients. The chefs claim the spread will evoke the essence of Easter and the joys of spring. INR 2,900++. On March 31. 12–4 pm. At Cinnamon.
At Moonbakes, guests can choose from an assortment of treats for Easter. Some of the treats on offer at the dessert studio include Gluten-free Almond Orange Cake (available in three different sizes), Cookie Pie, and Danish Cookies. Prices start from INR 880. At Guindy.
Pastry chef Gayathri Sivasankaran, who runs Patisserie Goya, has come up with her own Easter menu this year that comprises quintessential favourites like the Piñata-style Chocolate Easter Eggs, Hot Cross Buns, and Carrot Cake. INR 450 onwards. Available on a pre-order basis until March 31.
Maison Indulgence has come up with new Easter specials this year. The options include Piñata Eggs (available in medium and giant sizes), Easter Bunnies, Easter Cupcakes, Eggsicles, and Hot Cross Buns. Prices start from INR 400++. At Alwarpet.