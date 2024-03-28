Top places in Chennai to savour eggstraordinary feasts on Easter

At Hilton Chennai, there is a special Easter brunch organised at Vasco's, where an Easter egg hunt will also take place. There will be extravagant live counters at the restaurant, while live music will be played in the background. Priced from INR 2,450++ per person (non-alcoholic brunch). On March 31. 12.30–3.30 pm.

Moreover, guests can pick up Easter-themed goodies that comprise special chocolate eggs and nests, which are available in three versions. Easter goodies are priced from INR 300++. On sale from today onwards. At Est.