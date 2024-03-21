These places in Chennai serve delectable treats during Ramzan

At Gossip Fusion Bistro & Dessert Bar on the ECR, diners can find a special menu for the month of Ramzan. The menu, which is offered in addition to the regular menu, contains a Hummus Platter, Pita Breads, Haleem, Harissa Prawns, and Afghani Pilaf, among others.

INR 110 onwards. On till April 10. Available between 12 and 10 pm.