These places in Chennai serve delectable treats during Ramzan

The month of Ramzan is about spirituality and fraternity. It also marks a time when restaurants in the city serve some of the best Iftari delicacies, from Haleem to Kebabs, from Kheema Samosas to special platters. Every day, when the scorching hot sun lowers its head, the city comes alive with novelties that are mostly available for a limited period of time. Indulge has listed some of the best places in town where gastronomers can head over for the best Iftar treats.
At Gossip Fusion Bistro & Dessert Bar on the ECR, diners can find a special menu for the month of Ramzan. The menu, which is offered in addition to the regular menu, contains a Hummus Platter, Pita Breads, Haleem, Harissa Prawns, and Afghani Pilaf, among others.
INR 110 onwards. On till April 10. Available between 12 and 10 pm.
Apart from offering Iftar boxes at its outlets, Zaitoon has, for the second year running, come up with Ramadan Nights at its Signature outlet. The street food-style setup has numerous stalls with over 50 varieties of food every day, including the famous Hyderabadi Haleem, Hyderabadi Chicken 65, Kunafa, different varieties of tea, desserts, and more.
À la carte. On till April 10. 4.30 pm to 1 am. At Nungambakkam.
The Iftar pack offered at Palmshore comprises several fine dishes, including Idiyappam Chicken Biriyani, Mutton Samosa, Mutton Mandi, Mutton Haleem, Dejaj Wrap, Fruit Custard, Nonbu Kanji (porridge), Dejaj Alfaham, Fruit Mocktail, and more. The Iftar buffet menu comprises many of the dishes offered with the Iftar box, as well as others like Tari Kanji, Chatti Pathiri, Chemmeen Ada, Falafel, Crumb Fried Fish, Tikka Platter, Yemeni Mandi, Phirni, and more.
Prices: Iftar Pack - INR 649. Buffet - INR 699++. On till April 10. 4.30 pm onwards.
An Iftar platter to share and create beautiful memories with your family and friends is offered at Cafe Mercara Express. Break your fast over a feast of Iftar delicacies.
INR 1,799, all inclusive. On till April 9. At ITC Grand Chola.
A Ramzan-themed buffet has been organised at Six ‘O’ One at The Park from the start of April, featuring special festive street eats of the season. The hotel will also organise a curated and guided food walk named The Park Ramadan Walk for a day where participants will be able to explore the bustling streets of Triplicane to savour local festival foods.
Prices: Buffet - INR 1,900, all inclusive. April 1-8. 7 pm onwards. Ramadan Walk - INR 1,499++ (limited registration). On April 5. 4.45 pm onwards. Starting from Six 'O' One.
Enjoy the spirit of Ramzan with the finest and traditional Suhoor and Iftar experiences at Anise, where a special menu offers a diverse array of dishes. The Suhoor selections include juices, khajoor, idli, masala tea, and more. The Iftar spread includes Pyaaz Phool Pakode, Aloo Matar Samosa, Seekh Kebab Roll, Galouti Kebab, Haleem, Phaldhari Kofte, and Gosht Dum Biriyani, among several others.
Prices: Suhoor - INR 795++. Iftar: 775++. On till April 10. At Taj Coromandel.
Hilton Chennai has launched Blessed Bites which are boxes serving Iftar delicacies. There are two options to choose from: Indian Delights and Arabian Feast. The Indian option comprises dishes like Kheema Mutter Samosa, Hyderabadi Biriyani, Sheer Khurma, and more. On the other hand, the Arabian Feast comprises Yemeni Chicken Kabsah, Sigara Boregi, and Kunafa, among others.
Price on request. On till April 10.
At Yercaud Kitchen, diners will get an Iftar box that contains an array of delicacies, including many South Indian ones. The box contains Nonbu Kanji (porridge), Kheema Samosa, Chicken 65, Parotta, Egg Curry, Chicken Kizhi Biriyani with raitha, Mohabbat ka Sherbet, Dates, and a Banana.
INR 399, all inclusive. On till April 10. At Adyar.