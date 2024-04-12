Inside India’s first-ever Moxy Hotel, located minutes away from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

A city of many firsts, Bengaluru, with its vibrant startup ecosystem, biotechnology institutes and hospitality sector, is always inviting towards novelties that can further its brand. Thus, it was no surprise when Moxy Hotels by Marriott International picked our beloved uru for its India debut and what makes the five-star property a much-needed addition to the city is something we uncovered during our recent stay there.
You know how they say you can never really understand Bengaluru’s charm if you choose to spend your time indoors? Well, they are right. Mornings here start with freshly brewed filter coffee and the day comes to a close with a chilled beer and some bar snacks. But that’s the thing right there. You can switch things up a little here and start your day with a cold beverage, conclude it with hot coffee and it still wouldn’t surprise the locals.
Bringing this spirit of transition alive, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud has ditched the concept of a traditional reception. You receive (drop) your keys at a counter attached to a cafeteria that transitions into a bar space by the end of the day.
It puzzled us upon arrival but we were told that breaking the boring norms of hospitality is the Moxy way. To prove their point further, the staff broke into a flash mob and we did not hesitate to join in.
After a fun little dance session on Me Too by Meghan Trainor, we found ourselves in the gaming zone, just adjacent to the reception-cum-café and bar. Here, we stopped for a few minutes for a game of Jenga and just before we could lose, we decided it was time to check-in.
The hotel houses 134 keys and our stay was organised at one of their king suites with a courtyard view. All the rooms, even the suites, boast a cosy vibe. You have no closets, just hangers, hooks and pegs in the open space. The design, as we were told, has been created keeping the needs of younger travellers in mind. Here, if the choice is between functionality and style, the former would win and we were totally on board with that.
After exploring the room, we found ourselves downstairs again. It was time for lunch where we sampled the Made in India Cheese Rolls and one of their bounty bowls —the Kapppow — a stir-fried Thai dish served with jasmine rice and topped with tofu.
The winning dish, however, was the dessert, which made us realise a flatbread topped with caramelised banana, hazelnut, nutella and loads of snow dust is the only acceptable fix to a sweet tooth.
Post lunch, we retired to our room for a quick nap, which never happened because we ended up doomscrolling on Instagram. Overstimulated, we were back in the lobby for a cappuccino and some almond cookies. We decided to sip on a hot beverage by the poolside.
he evening Bengaluru breeze took over and after a very long time, we found ourselves being present in the moment. With no rush to leave, we gazed at one of the hotel’s most captivating showcases — the colourful mural wall behind the pool which captures the bustling nerve of Commercial Street. The vibrant ar twork features shops like Bhagatram Sweets and Prestige The Man Store, among others, that make the street what it is known for today.
Our last sip of coffee was perfectly aligned with the chef ’s preparation for dinner at the private cabana. We used up our little time before dinner to dress up. Fancy food requires fancy clothes! Our walk up to the cabana was adorned with pillar candles, perfectly setting the mood for the culinary experience ahead.
At the cabana, we were welcomed with a glass of bubbly. We cheered their team and started off dinner with Urlai Roast Chettinad Cornets followed by a Butternut Squash Soup. We also indulged in a flavourful serving of the Truffle and Edamame Gnocchi served with Smoked Portobello. As we jumped from the entrée to the main course, we were served Spicy Strawberry Sorbet to cleanse our palate.
One thing we realised about this dish was that it could only be savoured by true-blue culinary connoisseurs and we may not be its audience. For our last dish, we sampled the Eggplant Moussaka which came with a sambar purée and podi dust — two elements from the South Indian cuisine that surprised us with the depth they added to his contemporary offering.
And dessert, as expected, was a delight — we recommend you try out the hot chocolate with marshmallows. We decided to conclude the night, but not without a little quiet and introspective session at our favourite spot in the hotel, the mural wall.
The morning after was quite intimate. The team set up the breakfast in the al-fresco restaurant by the poolside where we enjoyed some scrambled eggs, fresh orange juice and a chocolate French toast with loads of strawberries.
Respite from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, we ate in peace and wanted to prolong the experience, however, it was time for us to pack our bags. We wrapped up our checkout formalities and set out for the day, but not before soaking in the mural one last time, for now.
INR 9,500 onwards. At Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud, Navaratna Agrahara.
