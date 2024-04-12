Inside India’s first-ever Moxy Hotel, located minutes away from the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

A city of many firsts, Bengaluru, with its vibrant startup ecosystem, biotechnology institutes and hospitality sector, is always inviting towards novelties that can further its brand. Thus, it was no surprise when Moxy Hotels by Marriott International picked our beloved uru for its India debut and what makes the five-star property a much-needed addition to the city is something we uncovered during our recent stay there.

You know how they say you can never really understand Bengaluru’s charm if you choose to spend your time indoors? Well, they are right. Mornings here start with freshly brewed filter coffee and the day comes to a close with a chilled beer and some bar snacks. But that’s the thing right there. You can switch things up a little here and start your day with a cold beverage, conclude it with hot coffee and it still wouldn’t surprise the locals.

Bringing this spirit of transition alive, Moxy Bengaluru Airport Prestige Tech Cloud has ditched the concept of a traditional reception. You receive (drop) your keys at a counter attached to a cafeteria that transitions into a bar space by the end of the day.

It puzzled us upon arrival but we were told that breaking the boring norms of hospitality is the Moxy way. To prove their point further, the staff broke into a flash mob and we did not hesitate to join in.