India's beloved ‘Pani Puri’ amazes MasterChef Australia judges [DEETS]

One of the most popular street snacks in India is without a doubt, the pani puri or gol gappa, as some may call it. There is hardly anyone who does not like to stand by the roadside to enjoy this sometimes sweet, sometimes savoury delicacy. And now, even the judges of MasterChef Australia are hooked.

In the latest promo of the show, an Indian-origin contestant Sumeet Saigal was seen serving pani puri to the judges and showing them how to assemble the chaat.

She showed them how to poke a hole in the puri, fill it with potato which is mixed with different spices, pour the coriander chutney and tamarind chutney on top and finally fill the puri up with tasty tangy water.

Once the judges ate the chaat, they took a second to relish its heavenly taste. The promo ends with the judges appraising Sumeet. The official page on Instagram posted the video with the caption, “Pani Puri lesson from the master!” with a raising hands emoji.